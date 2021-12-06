PC: NOAA/NWS Kona Low passes over the state. Satellite imagery 12.5.21 11:21 p.m.

Maui Flood WARNING Extended to 3:15 a.m.

Issued at 12:01 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 3:15 a.m. HST.

At 12:01 a.m., radar showed that heavy rain had eased in coverage and intensity over the island of Maui, with a few fast-moving heavy showers producing rain rates near 1 inch per hour. However, significant flooding from earlier heavy rain is ongoing, according to the NWS.

All of the island of Maui is under the warning, but the NWS advises that flash flooding is especially possible for Wailea and Mākena.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS advises.

Molokaʻi Flood WARNING Extended to 3:30 a.m.

Issued at 12:18 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6 2021

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Molokaʻi until 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

At 12:18 a.m., radar showed that heavy rain had temporarily eased in intensity and coverage over Molokaʻi, but runoff from earlier heavy rain continues. The Molokaʻi Police Department reports that Kamehameha V Highway remains closed near Mile 8 due to mud and debris on the roadway. Satellite imagery shows more heavy showers developing a little further out that may move over the island by approximately 1 a.m.

As a precaution, the NWS advises the public to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. “Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”

