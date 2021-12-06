Maui News

STORM PHOTOS: Maui County After Heaviest Rainfall

December 6, 2021, 9:12 AM HST
* Updated December 6, 9:25 AM
Below are storm photos from what the National Weather Service reported as Maui County’s “heaviest rainfall.” The rainfall was expected to cause “catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood.”

Wailea Flooding. Photo Courtesy of Holden Worthen.

  • Storm damage at West Vineyard St. in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy of David Cain.
  • Wailea Flooding. Photo Courtesy of Holden Worthen.
  • Brown water at Māʻalaea after heavy rainfall on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of Tara Vellella.
  • Kekaulike Hwy. at 9 a.m. Photo courtesy Jack Dugan.
  • Area of Maui Meadows at Mililani Place and Kupulau Drive where overflow from a nearby Gully caused flash flooding and property damage. Photo Credit: Larena Nellies-Ortiz.
  • Area of Maui Meadows at Mililani Place and Kupulau Drive where overflow from a nearby Gully caused flash flooding and property damage. Photo Credit: Larena Nellies-Ortiz.
  • Fallen trees on Kekaulike Ave at mile marker 8 blocking the road. Photo Courtesy of Hawaii DOT. Posted at 7:06 a.m. 12.6.21
  • Makena Road Flooding on Dec. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of Jasmine Kekiwi.
  • Kula storm photos. PC: Jack Dugan 12.5.21
  • Maui Meadows flooding. Photo courtesy Josiah Martinez.
  • Flooding off Keonekai Rd on South Maui. Photo courtesy of TJ Prentice with Pacific Greens Turf.

Maui weather updates for Monday: https://bit.ly/3Gl0d9p
Road advisories: https://bit.ly/3pySo9H
Power updates: https://bit.ly/3lCJJ4M
School updates: https://bit.ly/3dqYqmR

*Mahalo to all the individuals who are sending us photos and video of storm impacts. If you have images/video to share with us please send to [email protected]

