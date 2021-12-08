Posted: 12:33 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021

Emergency crews are responding to a downed utility pole and lines on Papa Place near the Hāna Highway intersection in Kahului. The incident was reported at around 12:33 p.m.

Witnesses say there was damage to a nearby parked car. The pole was blocking traffic with lines down in the middle of the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while repairs are underway.