The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies the public of full closures on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions at the Naʻiliʻilihaele Bridge (Mile Post 6.2) and Kaʻaiea Bridge (Mile Post 8.6) on Sunday night, Dec. 19, through Thursday morning, Dec. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for bridge work.



Construction will include soil boring work to collect information for the design of the bridge repairs. A full closure of Hāna Highway will be needed as the bridges are accessed by a single lane, and there will be no room to pass once the drill rig truck is in place. In the event of an emergency, trucks will be moved aside to let first responder’s pass.



Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. First responders have been notified of the closure.

All roadwork is weather permitting.