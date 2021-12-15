Maui News

Hawai‘i Airports Set to Receive Nearly $50 Million to Improve Infrastructure, Safety

December 15, 2021, 12:29 PM HST
16 Comments
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021
Kahului Airport: May 29, 2021. Photo by JD Pells

Hawai‘i airports are set to receive nearly $50 million to improve infrastructure and safety. The funding includes $11.7 million for airports specifically in Maui County.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced the new federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The new funding will help support airport infrastructure projects that improve safety and operations efficiency, cut congestion, and reduce the airport’s impact on the environment and neighboring communities.

“Hawai‘i’s airports will soon be getting millions to help make it safer and easier for passengers to fly,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing. “The historic infrastructure law we passed last month is already delivering funding to support our airports, roads, and transit systems, and we expect even more in the coming months and years.”

The nearly $50 million in funding for Hawai‘i airports includes:

  • $5.9 million for airports on Kauaʻi
  • $21.2 million for airports on Oʻahu
  • $1.2 million for airports on Molokaʻi
  • $1 million for Lānaʻi Airport
  • $9.5 million for airports on Maui
  • $10.4 million for airports on Hawai‘i Island

