Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 7-10 West Facing 4-6 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:39 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:07 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current N swell will decline today, briefly decreasing surf heights along N and W facing shores. Two overlapping NW swells, primarily from a 310 direction, will increase surf heights along N and W shores from Friday through Sunday. These surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory levels this weekend and then decline early next week. E facing shores will see a lowering trend in surf heights as wind speeds diminish and the N swell energy fades. However, increasing trade winds this weekend will increase surf heights along E facing shores into early next week. S facing shores will remain flat through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.