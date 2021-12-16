Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|7-10
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current N swell will decline today, briefly decreasing surf heights along N and W facing shores. Two overlapping NW swells, primarily from a 310 direction, will increase surf heights along N and W shores from Friday through Sunday. These surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory levels this weekend and then decline early next week. E facing shores will see a lowering trend in surf heights as wind speeds diminish and the N swell energy fades. However, increasing trade winds this weekend will increase surf heights along E facing shores into early next week. S facing shores will remain flat through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
