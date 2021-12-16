Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
7-10 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:39 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:07 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:30 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current N swell will decline today, briefly decreasing surf heights along N and W facing shores. Two overlapping NW swells, primarily from a 310 direction, will increase surf heights along N and W shores from Friday through Sunday. These surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory levels this weekend and then decline early next week. E facing shores will see a lowering trend in surf heights as wind speeds diminish and the N swell energy fades. However, increasing trade winds this weekend will increase surf heights along E facing shores into early next week. S facing shores will remain flat through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
