Maui County Christmas Drive-Thru Draws Hundreds for Festive Holiday Cheer

December 18, 2021, 8:36 PM HST
Hundreds of Maui residents enjoyed holiday cheer with Santa and his Maui County employee-elves on Saturday evening during the County’s popular Christmas Drive-Thru at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

The event featured island dignitaries, holiday music, Christmas carolers, holiday decorations and a free treat bag. In the first hour of the event, approximately 155 cars and more than 500 people came through the Christmas Drive-Thru.

“It’s been exciting to have so many of our residents experience festive Christmas lights, Santa Claus, caroling and music thanks to our County employees,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Unfortunately, Mrs. Victorino and I were unable to attend as planned, but I understand the Christmas drive-thru has been a hit with our residents. Mele Kalikimaka and Hauʻoli Makahiki Hou!”

  • Maui County Christmas Drive-Thru. (12.18.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
