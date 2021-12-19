PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns advises residents that its Immigrant Services Division continues to provide services.

Although the recent retirement of long-time staff has changed the scope of available services, the division continues to assist migrants applying for benefits who do not require legal advice, including those from the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of Palau.

Referrals to county, state and federal programs as well as to nonprofit organizations will continue. Assistance with securing civil documents such as birth/marriage certificates and divorce decrees, renewing or replacing passports, obtaining electronic I-94 (Arrival/Departure Record) will also continue.

Those who lack access to computers and printers may also get assistance with uploading documents. The division also continues to offer civic/public engagement and education through outreach efforts, self-empowerment and skill-building.

For more information about these services, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Immigrant Services Division Office on Maui at 808-270-7791, Molokaʻi at 808-553-5072 and Lānaʻi at 808-565-6679 from Mondays to Fridays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on holidays.