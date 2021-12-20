Maui News

Maui’s Lahainaluna in Division 1 State Football Championship; Ticket & Pay-Per-View Info Available

December 20, 2021, 10:34 AM HST
* Updated December 20, 12:21 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File Photo of Lahainaluna football fans. The team is playing in its first Division 1 Championship Game on Dec. 23 versus ‘Iolani. File photo Courtesy: Rodney S. Yap.

In the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships doubleheader on Dec. 23, #1 Lahainaluna High School will play will #2 ‘Iolani School in the Division I title football game at 3 p.m, followed by #2 Saint Louis and #1 Kahuku at 7 p.m. in the Division I‐Open championship.

Lahainaluna High School reached the Division 1 football finals for the first time by forcing 10 turnovers to defeat Konawaena High School 30-7.

Fans in Hawai’i can watch the championship games live at Farrington High School’s Edward ‘Skippa’ Diaz Stadium at Kusunoki Field in Honolulu or on Spectrum pay‐per‐view.

It costs $49.99 to watch both games on Spectrum pay‐per‐view on channels 1255 (HD) and 255 (SD), with the fee proceeds benefiting the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association and its member schools. The pay‐per‐view window opens at 2 p.m. on game day, with the first telecast starting at 3 p.m.

For supporters out‐of‐state who wish to watch the games, the stream will be available on the “Team1 Prep” app, which is free to download on mobile, tablet, computer and laptop devices. The event will cost $49.99 to access and includes both championship games for the one price.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Note: The stream is geo‐blocked for Hawaiʻi, meaning the games will not be available if the viewer is in state. It is only available for those outside the market.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For fans who want to watch the game in‐person, tickets will be available for purchase Monday through the HHSAA’s digital ticketing provider GoFan at https://gofan.co/HHSAA.

Ticket prices are $9 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students. There will be a nominal convenience fee assessed per ticket. All spectators must show proof of COVID‐19 vaccination, or a negative COVID‐19 test taken within 48 hours of the event. Please go to www.sportshigh.com for more details.

The Division II championship game on Dec. 30 will be available on Spectrum OC16 channels 1016 (HD) and 16 (SD) as part of the standard Spectrum cable service.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dec. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 972 New Cases, 2 Deaths 2Maui Woman Dies, Reported Unresponsive on Dive Boat 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 19, 2021 4Kids Treated to Lahaina Snow Zone with 5,000 Pounds of Flaked Ice 5Maui County Christmas Drive-Thru Draws Hundreds for Festive Holiday Cheer 6Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 Surge Explained: Highest Cases in More Than Three Months