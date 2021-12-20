File Photo of Lahainaluna football fans. The team is playing in its first Division 1 Championship Game on Dec. 23 versus ‘Iolani. File photo Courtesy: Rodney S. Yap.

In the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships doubleheader on Dec. 23, #1 Lahainaluna High School will play will #2 ‘Iolani School in the Division I title football game at 3 p.m, followed by #2 Saint Louis and #1 Kahuku at 7 p.m. in the Division I‐Open championship.

Lahainaluna High School reached the Division 1 football finals for the first time by forcing 10 turnovers to defeat Konawaena High School 30-7.

Fans in Hawai’i can watch the championship games live at Farrington High School’s Edward ‘Skippa’ Diaz Stadium at Kusunoki Field in Honolulu or on Spectrum pay‐per‐view.

It costs $49.99 to watch both games on Spectrum pay‐per‐view on channels 1255 (HD) and 255 (SD), with the fee proceeds benefiting the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association and its member schools. The pay‐per‐view window opens at 2 p.m. on game day, with the first telecast starting at 3 p.m.

For supporters out‐of‐state who wish to watch the games, the stream will be available on the “Team1 Prep” app, which is free to download on mobile, tablet, computer and laptop devices. The event will cost $49.99 to access and includes both championship games for the one price.

Note: The stream is geo‐blocked for Hawaiʻi, meaning the games will not be available if the viewer is in state. It is only available for those outside the market.

For fans who want to watch the game in‐person, tickets will be available for purchase Monday through the HHSAA’s digital ticketing provider GoFan at https://gofan.co/HHSAA.

Ticket prices are $9 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students. There will be a nominal convenience fee assessed per ticket. All spectators must show proof of COVID‐19 vaccination, or a negative COVID‐19 test taken within 48 hours of the event. Please go to www.sportshigh.com for more details.

The Division II championship game on Dec. 30 will be available on Spectrum OC16 channels 1016 (HD) and 16 (SD) as part of the standard Spectrum cable service.