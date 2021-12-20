Real Estate
Real Estate Tips: Six Important Things to Know About Wire Funds
A
A
A
SPONSORED VIDEO:
Reta Chin from Fidelity National Title shares six important things to know about wire funds:
- Wire funds are processed through the Federal Reserve on the East Coast – so there is a five hour time difference. Escrow officers have cut off times to wire out and receive funds.
- Wire funds are not instant, it is not like a text or an email. Wire funds can take several hours or up to even three days depending upon a variety of things including initiating wires and banks; it depends if you are using a bank or a brokerage company as well.
- Title companies never change their wire instructions ever. Wire fraud is email hacking – they will hack, watch, monitor and send change of instructions.
- Sellers Receiving Funds
- Pick up the phone and call your escrow officer and provide all bank information verbally
- Mae sure escrow officer is the correct escrow officer
- Buyers: Pick up the phone and call your bank or brokerage company to confirm
- Do you need to be in person to initiate a wire?
- Can it be done via email/online?
- Are there daily limits to wire limits?
- Title companies’ internal processes are different and on how they notify buyers/sellers
- Escrow officers may have access to wire boards
- Departments within a title/escrow that notify the escrow officer that notifies you
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dec. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 972 New Cases, 2 Deaths 2Maui Woman Dies, Reported Unresponsive on Dive Boat 3Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 19, 2021 4Kids Treated to Lahaina Snow Zone with 5,000 Pounds of Flaked Ice 5Maui County Christmas Drive-Thru Draws Hundreds for Festive Holiday Cheer 6Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 Surge Explained: Highest Cases in More Than Three Months