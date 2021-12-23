Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 9-12 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:42 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:17 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:08 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:38 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 04:42 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores today and possibly tonight from a combination of the north-northeast and locally generated trade wind swells. Both swells will hold at moderate levels over the weekend. But a boost in the east to southeast winds to fresh to strong Sunday through Monday may result in a slight rise in the surf to near advisory level along the east facing shores. A series of small to moderate west- northwest swells is expected bring some surf to the west facing shores next week. Surf will remain small along the south facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.