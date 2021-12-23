Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2021

December 23, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:42 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:17 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:08 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 01:38 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 04:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores today and possibly tonight from a combination of the north-northeast and locally generated trade wind swells. Both swells will hold at moderate levels over the weekend. But a boost in the east to southeast winds to fresh to strong Sunday through Monday may result in a slight rise in the surf to near advisory level along the east facing shores. A series of small to moderate west- northwest swells is expected bring some surf to the west facing shores next week. Surf will remain small along the south facing shores into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with WNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1More out-of-state residents buying Maui homes this year  2Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos Makes Donation to Maui Hospital  3New workforce homes in Kīhei now taking applications starting at $390,000  4Maui Flood Advisory canceled at 10:15 a.m., Flooding at multiple Kahului intersections  5Maui plastic disposal foodware ban takes effect on New Year’s Day  6Dec. 22, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 961 new cases, 2 deaths