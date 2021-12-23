Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|North Facing
|9-12
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores today and possibly tonight from a combination of the north-northeast and locally generated trade wind swells. Both swells will hold at moderate levels over the weekend. But a boost in the east to southeast winds to fresh to strong Sunday through Monday may result in a slight rise in the surf to near advisory level along the east facing shores. A series of small to moderate west- northwest swells is expected bring some surf to the west facing shores next week. Surf will remain small along the south facing shores into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
