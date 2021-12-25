Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2021

December 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:48 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 02:31 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 06:49 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:48 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:30 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate surf will hold through the weekend along north and east facing shores. There is a potential bump in the surf Sunday night and Monday that may warrant a high surf advisory for the east facing shores. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persisting through most of next week from a series of long period west- northwest pulses. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
