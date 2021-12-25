Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate surf will hold through the weekend along north and east facing shores. There is a potential bump in the surf Sunday night and Monday that may warrant a high surf advisory for the east facing shores. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persisting through most of next week from a series of long period west- northwest pulses.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com