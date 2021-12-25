Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:48 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:31 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 06:49 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:48 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:30 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:15 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate surf will hold through the weekend along north and east facing shores. There is a potential bump in the surf Sunday night and Monday that may warrant a high surf advisory for the east facing shores. West facing shores can expect small to moderate surf starting Monday and persisting through most of next week from a series of long period west- northwest pulses.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.