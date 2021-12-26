Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

Christmas tree recycling drop-offs are being offered at various locations this year in Maui County, the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division announced.

All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed from trees before they can be dropped off for recycling. Most services are free, unless noted otherwise.

Central Maui and Upcountry: Maui EKO at the Central Maui Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: The Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills are open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kīhei: Kīhei Compost accepts Christmas trees for $5. Money raised supports school gardening with Grow Some Good. Kīhei Compost is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Maui: Olowalu Transfer Station is open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For curbside pickup: The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui hosts a donation-based Christmas tree roadside collection service for Pāʻia, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Makawao and Kula from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 2. A $10 to $20 donation per tree will go toward supporting local Rotary projects. To schedule a pickup, call 808-878-2177 by Thursday, Dec. 30.

The County of Maui asks the public to please kōkua. Christmas trees are a fire hazard and it is illegal to dump trees in gulches or at community centers, recycling centers, parking lots and roadsides. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.