Maui News
Maui County announces Christmas tree recycling options
A
A
A
Christmas tree recycling drop-offs are being offered at various locations this year in Maui County, the County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division announced.
All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed from trees before they can be dropped off for recycling. Most services are free, unless noted otherwise.
- Central Maui and Upcountry: Maui EKO at the Central Maui Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: The Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills are open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Kīhei: Kīhei Compost accepts Christmas trees for $5. Money raised supports school gardening with Grow Some Good. Kīhei Compost is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Maui: Olowalu Transfer Station is open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- For curbside pickup: The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui hosts a donation-based Christmas tree roadside collection service for Pāʻia, Haʻikū, Pukalani, Makawao and Kula from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 2. A $10 to $20 donation per tree will go toward supporting local Rotary projects. To schedule a pickup, call 808-878-2177 by Thursday, Dec. 30.
The County of Maui asks the public to please kōkua. Christmas trees are a fire hazard and it is illegal to dump trees in gulches or at community centers, recycling centers, parking lots and roadsides. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1“Aunt Patty” retires from Maui mom and pop market after 54 years 2Woman originally from Maui is reported missing on Hawaiʻi Island 3Dec. 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,591 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 4 deaths 4Dec. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,828 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 1 death 5Maui County closes on $10.5M purchase of 500 Acres in Central Maui 6Hawai‘i PGA Hall-of-Famer to retire from Wailea Golf Club