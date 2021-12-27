War Memorial Complex/Stadium, aerial. The drop-off site for hard-copy permits is located through the metal gate on the sidewalk next to Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for Summer 2022 Tri-Annual Permits from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2022, for leagues, schools and recreational programs.

Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the period of April 16 to July 31, 2022.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 impacts, any permits issued will be subject to current CDC guidelines and any Public Health Emergency Rules. Permits are subject to cancellation. Permits may also be modified or rescinded when necessary to comply with health rules.

Requesting assistance with properly completing tri-annual applications is highly encouraged. Phone appointments can be made by calling 808-270-7389 during office hours. Applicants are encouraged to seek assistance early to help them submit complete applications well in advance of the Jan. 7 deadline.

To reduce person-to-person contact and delays in processing times for permit applicants, the department is requesting application requests via email only at [email protected] Hard copies, if the only alternative, can be dropped at the War Memorial complex main permit office dropbox, located through the metal gate, on the sidewalk next to the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool. Only complete applications will be processed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Complete applications will be accepted from Saturday, Jan. 1, through 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Due to tight processing timelines, applications will not be accepted via postal mail.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Application packets will be available by request via email and on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/parks.