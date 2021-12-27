PC: County of Maui

Traffic will be detoured on a portion of South Kīhei Road–between Ohukai Road and Kaonoulu Street–from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, 2021, according to the Department of Public Works Wailuku Highways Division.

County personnel will be cleaning storm drains with a Vac truck in front of the new Maui Bay Villas (former Maui Lu Resort) on South Kīhei Road.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the south-bound lane on South Kīhei Road will be open to traffic. The north-bound lane will detour on Kaonoulu Street, Kenolio Road, Ohukai Road and back on to South Kīhei Road.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the south-bound lane on South Kīhei Road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured onto Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street and back on to South Kīhei Road. The north-bound lane will be open to traffic.

A traffic control plan is included above for reference.

For more information, contact the Wailuku Highways Office at 808-270-7443.