Maui News

South Kīhei Road traffic detour, Dec. 28-29

December 27, 2021, 12:40 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: County of Maui

Traffic will be detoured on a portion of South Kīhei Road–between Ohukai Road and Kaonoulu Street–from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, 2021, according to the Department of Public Works Wailuku Highways Division.

County personnel will be cleaning storm drains with a Vac truck in front of the new Maui Bay Villas (former Maui Lu Resort) on South Kīhei Road.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the south-bound lane on South Kīhei Road will be open to traffic. The north-bound lane will detour on Kaonoulu Street, Kenolio Road, Ohukai Road and back on to South Kīhei Road.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the south-bound lane on South Kīhei Road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured onto Ohukai Road, Kenolio Road, Kaonoulu Street and back on to South Kīhei Road. The north-bound lane will be open to traffic.

A traffic control plan is included above for reference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact the Wailuku Highways Office at 808-270-7443.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dec. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 2,205 new cases in Hawaiʻi 2“Aunt Patty” retires from Maui mom and pop market after 54 years 3Maui teen hospitalized with life threatening injuries from single vehicle crash in Lahaina 4HTA: Maui County has largest vacation rental supply in state in November 2021 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 26, 2021 6UH: Propagation saves rare endangered species from extinction in Hawaiʻi