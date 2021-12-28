Representative Lynn DeCoite

Senator Lynn DeCoite is urging residents of Molokaʻi to take proper precautions against COVID-19 amid increased case counts on the island.

As of today, Dec. 28, 2021, there are 25 new cases reported on Molokaʻi in the daily count, and 67 “active” cases in the past 14 days.

“Please continue to social distance, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, and wear a mask when with people outside of your immediate household. If you are not yet vaccinated or boosted, please do so as soon as possible,” Sen. DeCoite said in a statement.

DeCoite represents District 7 which includes Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini. In an effort to facilitate testing, she provided a list COVID-19 testing sites, including: Lanikeha Community Center, Molokaʻi Community Health Center, Molokaʻi General Hospital, and Molokaʻi Drugs.

Nā Puʻuwai – Molokaʻi, Molokaʻi Community Health Center, and Molokaʻi General Hospital also offer vaccination appointments.

“I ask my constituents across District 7 to please continue to be vigilant as we move into the New Year… If you are feeling sick or think you’ve been exposed, please get tested. It is on all of us to stop the spread and protect our communities,” said Sen. DeCoite.

In the past week, Senator DeCoite partnered with the National Kidney Foundation Hawaiʻi to provide more than 700 testing kits for Molokaʻi residents, including 300 test kits that were flown in over the holiday weekend.

Molokaʻi COVID testing sites:

Lanikeha Community Center

2200 Farrington Avenue, Ho‘olehua, HI 96729

Open: Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration: Appointment required (Same day scheduling welcome)

Cost: FREE

Contact: 808-646-0238 / alohaclear.com

** See https://www.facebook.com/kokua.logistics for additional testing being offered the week of Dec. 27, 2021**

Molokaʻi Community Health Center

30 Oki Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Open: Asymptomatic patients – Mondays only 7:40 to 11:30 a.m.

Symptomatic patients – any day; but call and make appointment

Registration: Appointment required

Cost: FREE

Contact: 808-553-5038 option 1 to schedule/ molokaichc.org

Moloka‘i General Hospital

280 Home Olu Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Open: Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration: Walk-up

Cost: Free for Symptomatic/ exposed (insurance will be billed)

Travel/ “Peace of mind” Testing $175 – Cash $105

Contact: 808-553-5331 – https://www.queens.org/molokai/molokai-general-hospital

Moloka‘i Drugs

28 Kamoi Street, #100, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

Open: Monday 12 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Registration: Pre-register at: alohaclear.com

Cost: FREE

Contact: 808-553-5790 – https://molokaidrugs.com/

Lānaʻi COVID testing sites:

Lānaʻi Community Health Center

333 Sixth Street, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763

Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat – 8-11 a.m.

Registration: Registration and appointment required

Cost: FREE testing for Lāna‘i residents; $52 co-pay for Hawaiʻi residents; and $75 for out-of-state

Contact: 808-565-6919 – to schedule

LCHC vaccine clinic hours and information are available online.

Rainbow Pharmacy

431 7th Street, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763

Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1-5:30 p.m.

Registration: Pre-register recommended at: https://preventcovidhi.com/

Walk-ins welcome

Cost: Free

Contact: 808-565-9332 – https://rainbowpharmacy.com/

Lāna‘i Kinaole

617 Ilima Ave., Lāna‘i City, HI 96763

Open-Site: Friday: 7:50-9 a.m. at Lāna‘i High and Elementary School

Registration: Pre-register for appointment: peventcovidhi.com

Cost: Free

Contact: 808-565-8001

Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic

628 Seventh Street #B, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763

Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Every other Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration: Appointments required, phone calls only, no online available, open to all, no resident requirement

Cost: $47 test & $130-150 lab fee

Contact: 808-565-6423 alohaclear.com/

Maui COVID testing sites (in or near Senate District 7):

Hāna Health Clinic

Address: 4590 Hāna Highway, Hāna, HI 96713

Open: Monday-Friday

Registration: Must make an appointment

Cost: $40 for rapid test; $150 for pre-travel

Contact: 808-248-8294 – http://hanahealth.org/

East Maui Medical Clinic

4950 Uakea Rd

Hāna, HI 96713

Open: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8-9:30 a.m.

Registration: Need to be registered with clinic (Test patients and Hāna residents)

Cost: $40 + $135 lab fee

Contact: 808-248-8840/ 808-248-8839f – [email protected]

Pueo Family Practice

1120 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI 96768

Open: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday: 9:30 a.m.

Registration: Need to be registered as patient with clinic

Cost: $30 + lab fee $120

Contact: 808-573-2222

Mauliola Pharmacy

95 Mahalani Street Room 10, Wailuku, HI 96793

Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat & Sun: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration: Pre-register at: https://preventcovidhi.com/

Walk-ins welcome

Cost: Free

Contact: 808-446-3722 – https://www.mauliolapharmacy.com/covid-19

Minit Medical – Kahului/Northshore Testing Center

348 Lehuakona St., Kahului, HI 96732

Open: Wednesday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration: Schedule online. To receive a FREE COVID-19 test, book an appointment time.

Cost: Free

Contact: 808-667-6161 ext 6 / https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/0EMnJ0

Additional testing location information:

More testing information is available at: https://www.mauinuistrong.info