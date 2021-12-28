Sen. DeCoite addresses growing COVID-19 case count on Molokaʻi
Senator Lynn DeCoite is urging residents of Molokaʻi to take proper precautions against COVID-19 amid increased case counts on the island.
As of today, Dec. 28, 2021, there are 25 new cases reported on Molokaʻi in the daily count, and 67 “active” cases in the past 14 days.
“Please continue to social distance, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, and wear a mask when with people outside of your immediate household. If you are not yet vaccinated or boosted, please do so as soon as possible,” Sen. DeCoite said in a statement.
DeCoite represents District 7 which includes Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini. In an effort to facilitate testing, she provided a list COVID-19 testing sites, including: Lanikeha Community Center, Molokaʻi Community Health Center, Molokaʻi General Hospital, and Molokaʻi Drugs.
Nā Puʻuwai – Molokaʻi, Molokaʻi Community Health Center, and Molokaʻi General Hospital also offer vaccination appointments.
“I ask my constituents across District 7 to please continue to be vigilant as we move into the New Year… If you are feeling sick or think you’ve been exposed, please get tested. It is on all of us to stop the spread and protect our communities,” said Sen. DeCoite.
In the past week, Senator DeCoite partnered with the National Kidney Foundation Hawaiʻi to provide more than 700 testing kits for Molokaʻi residents, including 300 test kits that were flown in over the holiday weekend.
Molokaʻi COVID testing sites:
Lanikeha Community Center
2200 Farrington Avenue, Ho‘olehua, HI 96729
Open: Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration: Appointment required (Same day scheduling welcome)
Cost: FREE
Contact: 808-646-0238 / alohaclear.com
** See https://www.facebook.com/kokua.logistics for additional testing being offered the week of Dec. 27, 2021**
Molokaʻi Community Health Center
30 Oki Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748
Open: Asymptomatic patients – Mondays only 7:40 to 11:30 a.m.
Symptomatic patients – any day; but call and make appointment
Registration: Appointment required
Cost: FREE
Contact: 808-553-5038 option 1 to schedule/ molokaichc.org
Moloka‘i General Hospital
280 Home Olu Place, Kaunakakai, HI 96748
Open: Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration: Walk-up
Cost: Free for Symptomatic/ exposed (insurance will be billed)
Travel/ “Peace of mind” Testing $175 – Cash $105
Contact: 808-553-5331 – https://www.queens.org/molokai/molokai-general-hospital
Moloka‘i Drugs
28 Kamoi Street, #100, Kaunakakai, HI 96748
Open: Monday 12 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Registration: Pre-register at: alohaclear.com
Cost: FREE
Contact: 808-553-5790 – https://molokaidrugs.com/
Lānaʻi COVID testing sites:
Lānaʻi Community Health Center
333 Sixth Street, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763
Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat – 8-11 a.m.
Registration: Registration and appointment required
Cost: FREE testing for Lāna‘i residents; $52 co-pay for Hawaiʻi residents; and $75 for out-of-state
Contact: 808-565-6919 – to schedule
LCHC vaccine clinic hours and information are available online.
Rainbow Pharmacy
431 7th Street, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763
Open: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1-5:30 p.m.
Registration: Pre-register recommended at: https://preventcovidhi.com/
Walk-ins welcome
Cost: Free
Contact: 808-565-9332 – https://rainbowpharmacy.com/
Lāna‘i Kinaole
617 Ilima Ave., Lāna‘i City, HI 96763
Open-Site: Friday: 7:50-9 a.m. at Lāna‘i High and Elementary School
Registration: Pre-register for appointment: peventcovidhi.com
Cost: Free
Contact: 808-565-8001
Straub Medical Center – Lāna‘i Clinic
628 Seventh Street #B, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763
Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Every other Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration: Appointments required, phone calls only, no online available, open to all, no resident requirement
Cost: $47 test & $130-150 lab fee
Contact: 808-565-6423 alohaclear.com/
Maui COVID testing sites (in or near Senate District 7):
Hāna Health Clinic
Address: 4590 Hāna Highway, Hāna, HI 96713
Open: Monday-Friday
Registration: Must make an appointment
Cost: $40 for rapid test; $150 for pre-travel
Contact: 808-248-8294 – http://hanahealth.org/
East Maui Medical Clinic
4950 Uakea Rd
Hāna, HI 96713
Open: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8-9:30 a.m.
Registration: Need to be registered with clinic (Test patients and Hāna residents)
Cost: $40 + $135 lab fee
Contact: 808-248-8840/ 808-248-8839f – [email protected]
Pueo Family Practice
1120 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI 96768
Open: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday: 9:30 a.m.
Registration: Need to be registered as patient with clinic
Cost: $30 + lab fee $120
Contact: 808-573-2222
Mauliola Pharmacy
95 Mahalani Street Room 10, Wailuku, HI 96793
Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat & Sun: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration: Pre-register at: https://preventcovidhi.com/
Walk-ins welcome
Cost: Free
Contact: 808-446-3722 – https://www.mauliolapharmacy.com/covid-19
Minit Medical – Kahului/Northshore Testing Center
348 Lehuakona St., Kahului, HI 96732
Open: Wednesday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration: Schedule online. To receive a FREE COVID-19 test, book an appointment time.
Cost: Free
Contact: 808-667-6161 ext 6 / https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/0EMnJ0
Additional testing location information:
More testing information is available at: https://www.mauinuistrong.info