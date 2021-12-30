Maui Coronavirus Updates

Drive-through COVID-19 testing offered at Mauliola Pharmacy

December 30, 2021, 6:15 AM HST
* Updated December 30, 6:42 AM
5 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Shane Naeole, Test Site Manager, Mauliola Pharmacy, gives a COVID-19 test to Cierra Pagaduan Chow, Miss Valley Isle USA 2021. PC: J Walter Cameron Center (file)

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered at the Mauliola Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

The pharmacy is located at the Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

“I urge our residents to get tested if they feel flu-like symptoms or traveled off-island recently,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release announcement. “If they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, they should stay away from others and wait three days to allow enough incubation time for a test to detect the virus.”

“Drive-through testing is fast and easy, and it gives those who test negative peace of mind,” he said. “Positive findings help identify those with the virus who can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones and limit the spread in our community.”

Free in-person testing is also available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care. To pre-register, go to minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Test sites and days are:

  • West Maui/Lahaina Civic Center; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • South Maui/Kīhei, 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Central Maui/Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Upcountry/Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center; open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about other test sites or vaccination clinics, visit mauinuistrong.info 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We ask everyone who schedules appointments to follow through and show up for them,” Mayor Victorino said. “Unfortunately, many individuals are failing to show up, which denies a testing opportunity for someone else. If you can’t make an appointment, please call to cancel.”

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1Maui Health updates visitor policy amid “rapid rise” in COVID-19 cases 2Illinois Man Pulled Unresponsive from Waters in Wailea, Maui 3Update: Teen driver succumbs to injuries from vehicle crash in Lahaina 4Dec. 29, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 1,561 new cases in Hawaiʻi, 3 deaths 5Update: DLNR encourages respect after rock throwing incident at culturally sacred site 6Two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve