Shane Naeole, Test Site Manager, Mauliola Pharmacy, gives a COVID-19 test to Cierra Pagaduan Chow, Miss Valley Isle USA 2021. PC: J Walter Cameron Center (file)

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered at the Mauliola Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

The pharmacy is located at the Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

“I urge our residents to get tested if they feel flu-like symptoms or traveled off-island recently,” said Mayor Victorino in a press release announcement. “If they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, they should stay away from others and wait three days to allow enough incubation time for a test to detect the virus.”

“Drive-through testing is fast and easy, and it gives those who test negative peace of mind,” he said. “Positive findings help identify those with the virus who can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones and limit the spread in our community.”

Free in-person testing is also available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care. To pre-register, go to minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Test sites and days are:

West Maui/Lahaina Civic Center; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

South Maui/Kīhei, 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Maui/Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upcountry/Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center; open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information about other test sites or vaccination clinics, visit mauinuistrong.info

“We ask everyone who schedules appointments to follow through and show up for them,” Mayor Victorino said. “Unfortunately, many individuals are failing to show up, which denies a testing opportunity for someone else. If you can’t make an appointment, please call to cancel.”