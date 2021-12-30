Original post: 7:10 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021

Update 8:56 p.m., Dec. 30, 2021

Piʻilani Highway between Mile Markers 36-37 in Kaupō will be closed due to past landslides. The closure is being implemented by the County of Maui Highway Division. County officials say the Piʻilani Highway closure is expected to continue at least until Friday morning. Road closure signs have been posted at mile marker 46 and in ʻUlupalakua.

Maui police report that the Hāna Highway at Mile 11.5 was closed as of 7:10 p.m. due to a landslide is blocking the Hāna bound lane of traffic. Crews from the state highways division planned to conclude work in the area in 90-120 minutes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas.