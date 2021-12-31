Hundreds of Cars Line Up for free COVID-19 Testing provided by the Mauliola Pharmacy at the J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: (12.30.21) Tom Blackburn-Rodriguez / J. Walter Cameron Center

Maui County will continue supporting free drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Mauliola Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. No appointment or pre-registration is needed.

This is in addition to the launch of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at the War Memorial Stadium parking lot in Wailuku, six days a week beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, and continuing through Jan. 31, 2022.

“Our community’s high demand for COVID-19 tests stems from the impact the omicron variant is having on our residents,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release on Thursday afternoon. “Today, the Department of Health reported 356 new COVID-19 cases for Maui County, the most ever, and something we expected but hoped we’d never see. Test kit supplies ran out today at Mauliola Pharmacy, and we have taken steps to provide more test kits for testing at Mauliola on Friday and Sunday.”

The pharmacy is located at the Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

“With high demand for test kits, first priority should go to residents who are feeling flu-like symptoms or traveled recently,” Mayor Victorino said. “If you were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, you should stay away from others and wait three days to allow enough incubation time for a test to detect the virus.”

Testing is important because it quickly identifies individuals who have been infected. They can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones and limit community spread.

Free in-person testing is also available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care. To pre-register, go to minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Test sites and days are:

West Maui/Lahaina Civic Center ; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) South Maui/Kīhei , 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Maui/Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.)

348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31.) Upcountry/Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center; open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information about other test sites or vaccination clinics, visit mauinuistrong.info

County officials remind those who make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, to show up at the scheduled time. “Failing to show up means someone else is denied a slot for testing,” according to county officials.