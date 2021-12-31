Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:13 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The trade wind swell will continue to subside as the trade winds shift to the south. A small to moderate northwest pulse is slated to arrive late Saturday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north and west facing shores of most islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.