Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:50 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 11:48 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:13 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The trade wind swell will continue to subside as the trade winds shift to the south. A small to moderate northwest pulse is slated to arrive late Saturday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north and west facing shores of most islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph. 




