Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
Swell Summary
The trade wind swell will continue to subside as the trade winds shift to the south. A small to moderate northwest pulse is slated to arrive late Saturday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north and west facing shores of most islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com