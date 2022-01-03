Dr. Gary “Kiki” Takashiro Blum opened a standalone orthopedic urgent care clinic in Pukalani. Photo Courtesy: All Access Ortho Maui

Hawaiʻi’s ﬁrst standalone orthopedic urgent care clinic now has a Maui location in Pukalani.

All Access Ortho Maui (AAOM), under the leadership of Dr. Gary “Kiki” Takashiro Blum, opened Dec. 13 to provide immediate, specialized care for injuries that are not severe enough to merit care at a trauma center. No appointment is necessary, and the clinic is open to all.

Services include state-of-the-art treatment of fractures, dislocations, tendon and ligament injuries, neck and back pain, arthritis, sports injuries, lacerations, sprains, no-fault and workers’ compensation injuries.

The clinic offers onsite x-ray, musculoskeletal ultrasound and the ability to repair simple lacerations, reduce broken bones and dislocations, splint and cast. All Access Ortho also works closely with Hawai‘i Hand & Rehabilitation Services, which provide onsite Certified Hand Therapy and Splinting Services.

The new clinic is located just above Restaurant Marlow in Kulamalu Plaza (by Long’s).

The calm atmosphere of the office is one of the founding principles of All Access Ortho, which opened its first clinic on Oʻahu in 2013 with Dr. Blum and Dr. Darryl Kan. They have since expanded to three locations on O‘ahu, and now Maui.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Dr. Blum is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who has worked extensively in hand, elbow, shoulder and general issues. He has spent time as a visiting resident and fellow at programs across the country, including Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He has worked and trained with some of the finest doctors in the field and has completed orthopedic outreach programs in the South Pacific and Vietnam.

One of the first Physician Assistants at AAOM, Brittni Peralto Hoe is a native of Maui. She returned home in 2020, inspiring the expansion to the Valley Isle.

Working alongside Dr. Blum and Peralto is PA Adam Mays, who began his career in medicine in 1989 as a US Navy Corpsman. He continued his training in field/combat medicine with the US Marines, and during the era of Operation Desert Shield-Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf aboard the hospital ship MERCY, a thousand-bed floating hospital.

“The community is invited to come, meet our team and visit the new clinic and discover this valuable resource and addition to the Upcountry scene”, Dr. Blum said.

AAOM is located at 30 Kupaoa St., Ste. 203, in Kulamalu Plaza, and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekend hours will be added in coming months. Appointments are not necessary but may be scheduled by calling 808-727-8410. For more information, visit aaomaui.com.