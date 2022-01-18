Maui Coronavirus Updates
Kaiser Permanente offers COVID-19 testing in Kīhei, Maui
January 18, 2022, 4:28 PM HST
To expand access to COVID-19 testing, Kaiser Permanente is now offering self-swabbing PCR tests on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kīhei Clinic on Maui, by appointment only – no walk-ins.
Individuals can book an appointment via an e-visit on kp.org or via the KP mobile app. For more information and operating hours for all Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi testing sites, visit kp.org/covid.
Patients should remain in their vehicle when they arrive and a staff members will assist the patient with the self-administered PCR test.
Testing is not available for pre-surgical patients, Kaiser Permanente employees, or urgent tests at this site.
Comments
