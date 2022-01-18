Kaiser Permanente Kīhei Clinic in South Maui. PC: courtesy.

To expand access to COVID-19 testing, Kaiser Permanente is now offering self-swabbing PCR tests on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kīhei Clinic on Maui, by appointment only – no walk-ins.

Individuals can book an appointment via an e-visit on kp.org or via the KP mobile app. For more information and operating hours for all Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi testing sites, visit kp.org/covid.

Patients should remain in their vehicle when they arrive and a staff members will assist the patient with the self-administered PCR test.

Testing is not available for pre-surgical patients, Kaiser Permanente employees, or urgent tests at this site.