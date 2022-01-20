The Maui Memorial Medical Center still has tents set up outside of the ER entrance. PC: by Wendy Osher (Jan. 10, 2022)

By the numbers: Record hospitalizations and case counts

Maui Memorial Medical Center is caring for 44 COVID-19 patients, breaking a previous record of 41 set in August 2021.

Of the 44 patients, 26 are unvaccinated, four require ICU level of care (three unvaccinated), and one is on ventilator (one unvaccinated).

Positive cases continue to rise within Maui County, also breaking a COVID-19 positive case record with 1,067 new cases reported today. This includes: 996 cases on Maui, 43 on Molokaʻi, and 28 on Lānaʻi. This is a 93% increase from 14 days prior, representing the largest percent increase in the state.

Hospital capacity at 95%: busy, but nimble

“MMMC’s census is very busy at over 95% capacity with COVID and non-COVID patient care needs,” said Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda. “However, the hospital is not at an ‘internal emergency’ status as other hospitals around the state have declared. This current surge is stretching hospital resources and capacity and the Emergency Operations Center team is working around the clock to ensure we remain nimble and respond to immediate and potential needs. We received 12 FEMA nurses yesterday to help with staffing and care for COVID-19 patients. Ten additional FEMA nurses are expected next week.”

According to Dallarda, the MMMC emergency department is “very busy,” resulting in longer wait times for patients to be seen and to be admitted to the hospital, if required. “If you or a loved one has an emergency, please do not hesitate to access the MMMC emergency department. Emergency, critical, life-threatening care is always available, 24/7, and no one is ever turned away.”

For those that require immediate care for a heart attack or stroke, as example, they should use the MMMC ER, or call 911 for an ambulance.

Kula Hospital is an option for critical care:

If non-life-threatening care is needed, such as suspected broken bones, wound care, allergies or flu, Maui Health’s Kula Hospital critical access hospital and emergency room is an option for care.

The Kula Hospital ER offers: x-ray and laboratory services, and can take care of splinting, suturing, and wound care, as well as administer IV fluids and medications. There is a physician on staff in the ER 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hospital has an on-site laboratory and limited diagnostic imaging capabilities. This allows for treatment of broken bones, infections, and other medical needs and health concerns with mostly minimal wait times.

Note: The Kula Hospital ER or operator is not able to provide medical advice over the phone. Medical questions should be directed to your primary care physician and insurance questions to your insurance carrier.

Limited availability of antiviral treatment:

Maui Health is still providing COVID-19 antiviral treatments to qualified individuals. Anyone who recently tested positive and is at high risk for severe illness is encouraged to submit a request form, according to Dallarda.

Supplies are limited and requests are reviewed carefully to ensure we can provide treatment to those who are at highest risk for severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

For more information and to submit a request, visit mauihealth.org/covidtreatments.

Surge expected to continue through the next few weeks:

“This surge is expected to continue through the next few weeks, which absolutely has an impact on hospital services,” said Dallarda. “We are asking everyone to please do your part, mask up, avoid crowds, wash your hands frequently, stay home if possible, get vaccinated, and most importantly if you qualify, get your booster dose.”

More information is available online at: www.mauihealth.org/covid19 or https://www.mauinuistrong.info.