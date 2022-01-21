Lumeria, Maui. PC: file courtesy Ka‘uhane, Inc.

Members of the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will take a virtual tour of Lumeria Maui, a visitor facility that is being considered for a zoning change.

Lumeria is located on 5.66 acres on Baldwin Avenue in Makawao and has applied for a change in zoning from interim to P-1 public/quasi-public, according to Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who chairs the committee.

The Committee will take public testimony and receive a presentation from Lumeria representatives, along with the virtual tour at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

“At a committee meeting in December, councilmembers said they wanted to see the property,” said Paltin. “This virtual site visit will allow the committee to accommodate that request without the necessity of an in-person gathering as we continue to respond to the omicron surge.”

According to its website, Lumeria is an “educational retreat center” that offers classes and programs such as yoga and meditation, Paltin said. She said her committee has been informed Lumeria also provides overnight visitor accommodations and has an onsite restaurant and spa.

Platin said a Planning Department report notes that Lumeria features a 14,333-square-foot “dormitory” consisting of five buildings connected by an overhead lanai, known as the Fred Baldwin Memorial Home, and is located adjacent to the Maui Youth and Family Services administrative facility.

The committee will accept public testimony via live video at https://bluejeans.com/149341846. Telephone testimony can be made by dialing 1-408-915-6290 and entering code 149 341 846.