





























The Construction Industry of Maui donated nearly $40,000 worth of skilled labor, equipment and materials for the restoration of the Kalakupua Playground at Giggle Hill in Haʻikū’s, 4th Marine Division Park.

Thirty-five volunteers showed up on Saturday to help. A host of companies donated supplies and helped with building the structure and painting projects including: Arita Pauson General Contracting, Benjamin Moore/Da Kine Paints, By Design Builders, Cohen Development, JD Painting, King Power Systems, Lanakila Creations/Seyth Reppun, Landry Construction, Maui Plumbing, Pacific Millworks, Pacific Painting, Premier Restoration, Reid Egge, Travis Collins, Valley Isle Fencing, and Waste Pro Hawaii.

The Construction Management of Hawaiʻi represents roughly 100 member companies and unifies the community by taking on legislative actions, providing scholarships to local students, hosting training seminars, monthly membership meetings, lunch and learns and undertaking volunteer community projects.

The playground reopened at noon on Jan. 22, upon completion of the project.