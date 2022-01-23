Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Scholarship Committee announced that a total of $40,000 in scholarships is available to Lahainaluna High School seniors and alumni for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scholarship amounts of $1,000 and $2,500 will be awarded to qualifying seniors who will graduate from Lahainaluna High School in 2022. Eligibility requirements include being accepted into an accredited two- or four-year college, or university, as well as writing an essay.

Additionally, full-time students currently enrolled in college or university in 2022 will be eligible for awards of amounts between $ 1,000 and $5,000. These students must be alumni of Lahainaluna High School.

Completed applications must be emailed to Lahaina Restoration Foundation at [email protected] by the deadline Midnight, March 28, 2022.

Applications are now available on The Lahaina Restoration Foundation website.

Applications can also be picked up from Kristy Arakawa, College and Career Counselor at Lahainaluna High School.

For more information, please call the LRF office at 808-661-3262 or email Lisa Jones at [email protected]