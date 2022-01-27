













Questions over shoreline access and public versus private jurisdiction have bubbled to the surface in a controversy that pits a wealthy blockchain entrepreneur against many who frequent popular swimming spot Cliff House in Kapalua.

Maui shoreline activist Kai Nishiki via social media Wednesday alerted residents that neighboring mansion-owner Jonathan Yantis allegedly cut down the Cliff House ladder, erected misleading nature preserve signs about native birds and hired a private security officer to “harass” people about noise, drinking and music.

Now, many residents are saying they will head out to Cliff House this weekend to stake their claim to public access.

“Yes, I’m encouraging people to go out and exercise your rights to access the shoreline in a safe way, a responsible way. And be sure to clean up your trash,” Nishiki said Thursday. “Have fun, be safe. Exercise your rights.”

Yantis, though, countered the claims Wednesday evening, saying that Nishiki is painting him in a poor light and that he’s never blocked or discouraged access to Cliff House. Instead, he wants to combat “noise pollution” and underage drinking.

“All I really want is just to stop the massive noise pollution,” he told Maui Now. “I guess it’s OK — but if it was in front of your house, what would you do?”

“It’s open — it’s never been closed. No one is restricting anything. No one ever has. There are all these people saying to come this weekend, well please do,” he added.

Cliff House fronts high-end resort Montage Kapalua Bay on Hawea Point, a stunning peninsula overlooking Namalu Bay. Public access and native seabird ua’u kani protection are set in perpetuity thanks to a conservation easement solidified by a previous landowner, according to Hawai’i Land Trust and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project.

Managed by Hawai’i Land Trust, the easement overlays Yantis’ property line, which reaches to the high water mark. The easement that provides public access includes the pathway from the parking lot and covers the cliffside where people jump and sunbathe.

That’s where the clarity ends, though. Whether the public has the right to the pill box overlooking the cliffs is still in question and state Department of Land and Natural Resources did not have jurisdictional boundaries by Maui Now’s deadline.

Battles over beach access between residents and wealthy hotel and landowner giants have become a flashpoint exacerbated by the pandemic. Maui County has been buckling under the weight of record-high home prices, historic low housing inventory and higher out-of-state resident home purchases than in previous years. Resident out-migration has been increasing since coronavirus. And the Aloha State that was initially shut down to most visitors reopened to a faster-than-expected resurgence in domestic travelers despite several subsequent waves of COVID-19.

Late last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought a 14-acre La Perouse estate for $78 million. Since then, surfers have talked about whether he will impact the popular surf site and public access trails.

Hailed as one of the pioneers of virtual currency, Yantis purchased the 9 Bay Drive, Kapalua, 6,645 square-foot mansion on about 7.66 acres in 2020 for $24 million, according to county records. It was listed in 2019 for $37.5 million and he’s now selling it for $59.5 million, real estate listings said.

Typically beyond a private property owner’s jurisdiction, a pool-looking ladder was cemented into a partially submerged rock for many years that provided easier access in and out of the ocean. Residents on social media decried the ladder’s removal.

But Yantis said the ladder was cut about a year ago because “it was a liability.” He also said it didn’t have a permit and he was trying to obtain a county Special Management Area permit for other home work, so it was removed.

He vacillated from saying he doesn’t want to create drama and will return the ladder, to saying the ladder “is not needed” and “shouldn’t be there.”

“You want the ladder? You can have the ladder. The ladder is not needed. It doesn’t have a permit. It shouldn’t be there. People can bring their own ladders,” Yantis said. “Not having the ladder is not going to deter people from coming.”

He added that there are beautiful ladders built into the rock.

Yantis more recently erected signs that refer to “Namalu Bay Nature Preserve” and ask people to enjoy the sounds of nature. It also notifies people about nearby ua’u kani habitat. “Music, stereos and boomboxes are strictly prohibited,” according to the signs.

County Planning Director Michele McLean said Thursday that Yantis does not show any pending or approved permits for the signs he erected.

Further, Jay Penniman, Maui Nui Seabird Project manager, on Thursday said loud noises do not impact the birds, which nest closer to the mansion and the foliage areas. Other than when people bring dogs, whose scent is even bad for the birds, the public access has not been an issue. In fact, ua’u kani have increased there over the last two decades due to conservation work.

When it comes to the pill box, Yantis he’s employed a security guard about eight or nine months to sit daily atop the platform, which is a highly-coveted spot that was historically first-come, first served.

Yantis said many underage drinkers gather around Cliff House, and the security guard and signs help protect against illegal drinking. Although not an enforcer, he said, the guard requests that people lower music, even if they refuse. The area is cleaner, safer and less raucous with the employee, he said.

“A lot of people are appreciative,” Yantis said.

Perhaps Yantis’ biggest concern is what he calls “unenforced noise pollution,” which he said is amplified music, not necessarily someone yelling or a kid crying. Yantis cited Hawaii law that requires noise be below 55 decibels in this particular zoning and at several points referenced the use of “boomboxes.”

When asked why he continues to push back when he is moving, Yantis said he has drawn a line in the sand.

“Sometimes you just have to stand up for yourself,” he said. “Noise pollution — that’s my only issue. I’ve complained about the boats, the plains — noise pollution is a real problem. You have to keep accepting it but you don’t have to accept it. Until I sell the place, that’s my little thing that I’m pushing toward.”

He said he’s disappointed with the “hatched piece” that’s on social media and doesn’t want conflict with the community. Yantis said he has Hawaii ties, including attending Hilo High School for four years.

“I’m going to stay on island,” he said. “I’m going to find a place that isn’t as loud. I asked Kai just wait to two months. I’m going to move.”

* DLNR could not provide comment by deadline. This story may be updated to provide further clarification on public access and state, county and federal jurisdiction.