The Wailuku Post Office is holding a two-day job fair Feb. 4 and 5 to fill 40 mail carrier positions at 7 post offices on Maui. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The US Postal Service is hosting a two-day job fair Feb. 4 and 5 at the Wailuku Post Office with a goal of hiring 40 new employees as rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers.

The positions offer starting pay at $19.06 per hour; and they are located at the Ha’ikū, Kīhei, Kula, Lahaina, Makawao, Pāʻia and Wailuku post offices.

During the job fairs, potential employees will be given brief tours of the Wailuku Post Office’s backroom operations in order to familiarize them with the requirements of the jobs.

Rural Carrier Associates case, deliver and collect mail along a prescribed rural route using a vehicle and provide customers on the route with a variety of services.

Assistant Rural Carriers deliver packages on Sundays and observed holidays. They may also case, deliver and collect mail and packages on Saturdays.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” said USPS Workforce Planning Specialist Naupaka Hanchett. “As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we’re modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation.”

Interested applicants should register in advance, via email at [email protected] or by calling 808-423-6071.

Walk-in applicants will be accepted based upon space availability. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.

Proper footwear — shoes that are fully enclosed at the heels, toes and sides, made of leather or a substantial synthetic material — must be worn in order to participate in the job tours.

The job fair runs each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wailuku Post Office, located at 250 Imi Kala Street in Wailuku.