Maui News

Maui resident suffers serious injuries in shoreline accident at Kapalua “Cliff House”

January 31, 2022, 7:02 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

View from Cliff House at Kapalua. Maui Now photo.

A 19-year-old Maui man suffered multiple traumatic injuries after falling 30 feet onto the rocks below the area known as “Cliff House” in Kapalua on Maui, Saturday.

The incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022 off of Kapalua Bay Drive.

Units from Engine 11, Ladder 3 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 responded to the scene.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find that the victim was already back up on the rocks, having been assisted by bystanders.

Fire personnel packaged the victim, and Rescue 10 on Air 1 short hauled the man to a landing zone where awaiting Medics transported him in serious condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews left the scene at 6:04 p.m. The case has been classified as a shoreline accident.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 2Locally-owned, family-run gym takes over 24 Hour Fitness spot in Kahului 373-year-old man on bike dies after being struck by truck on Front Street in Lahaina 4HVO: 4.0 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island ‘appears to be part of a seismic swarm’ 5Jan. 30, 2022 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths and 2,741 new infections in Hawaiʻi 6Maui’s peak tops other islands in first day of whale counts