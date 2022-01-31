View from Cliff House at Kapalua. Maui Now photo.

A 19-year-old Maui man suffered multiple traumatic injuries after falling 30 feet onto the rocks below the area known as “Cliff House” in Kapalua on Maui, Saturday.

The incident was reported at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022 off of Kapalua Bay Drive.

Units from Engine 11, Ladder 3 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 responded to the scene.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find that the victim was already back up on the rocks, having been assisted by bystanders.

Fire personnel packaged the victim, and Rescue 10 on Air 1 short hauled the man to a landing zone where awaiting Medics transported him in serious condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Crews left the scene at 6:04 p.m. The case has been classified as a shoreline accident.