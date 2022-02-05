Maui News

Maui Health hosts 7th Annual Virtual Heart Fair, Feb. 8

February 5, 2022, 7:55 PM HST
* Updated February 5, 7:56 PM
Kula Hospital celebrates Wear Red Day today, Friday, February 4, 2022.

Maui Health hosts its 7th Annual Heart Failure Awareness Health Fair, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is free and accessible to the general public, and will stream live on Facebook and Akakū Channel 54.

The theme of the virtual community health fair is Reclaim Your Rhythm in alignment with National Heart Month, held annually each February. Maui heart experts will lend their expertise on heart health, failure and care. Guest speakers include:

  • Cardiologist Dr. Jay Parikh, MD – How Your Heart Works & How To Care For It
  • Physician Assistant, Nicole Dusenbury, PA-C – Exercise and Cardiac Rehabilitation
  • Cardiologist Dr. Kimble Poon, MD – Pacemakers and Heart Failure
  • Cardiologist Shalin Patel, MD – Heart Catheterization

Each year, Maui Memorial Medical Center is continually recognized by the American Heart Association for leading the state in Heart and Stroke Quality Achievement Awards. In 2021, Maui Memorial Medical Center earned the highly-distinguished Gold Plus Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor roll and Gold Plus Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor roll from AHA’s Get With The Guidelines® program. This marked the 13th consecutive year that MMMC has been recognized with a quality achievement award for heart failure and stroke care.

For more information on Maui Health’s 7th Annual Heart Failure Awareness Health Fair, visit mauihealth.org/heart. Viewers do not need to have a Facebook account to watch the presentation. 

Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Employee Health and Vaccine Clinic team celebrated Wear Red Day.

