Nareit Foundation and Nareit Hawaiʻi Donate $1.74 Million to 19 Nonprofits Statewide in First Three Years of Charitable Giving Initiative

In recognition of the essential family-centered programs provided daily by Parents And Children Together to improve the lives and futures of Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable population, Nareit Hawaiʻi has donated $30,000 to support its public outreach.

PACT President and CEO Ryan Kusumoto noted that, as poverty rates continue to rise statewide, Nareit Hawaiʻi’s gift will be designated for programs of greatest need, providing a lifeline to a growing number of residents and families.

“The global pandemic magnified the many social injustices already existing in our communities making it particularly hard on our already under-resourced families,” said Kusumoto. “PACT is grateful to Nareit Hawaiʻi for supporting our mission to create safe and promising futures for everyone in Hawaiʻi.”

Nareit Hawaiʻi Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone stated, “The dedication and hope that Parents And Children Together offers every day to families is so vital to the core of Hawaiʻi’s future. Their programs provide parents needing assistance and children wanting guidance with critical resources that strengthen both our families and the foundation of our community.”

Kusumoto said Nareit Hawaiʻi’s donation will go directly into the community and direct financial support to families in need. PACT offers the following programs to support families and children with their daily lives: early learning; child welfare and family strengthening; community building; workforce development; youth programs; domestic violence prevention and intervention; child sexual abuse intervention and support; child trafficking intervention and support; behavioral health; and poverty prevention.

Support of business and community partners like Nareit Hawaiʻi drives PACT’s client-centric work, allowing its team to guide thousands of families on the path to brighter futures. As the overall well-being and finances for many of Hawaii’s families have become strained, PACT is continuing to provide important services of support while also adjusting to emerging community needs, such as microloans for emergencies and unemployment assistance.

Also taking part in today’s check presentation were State Senator Michelle Kidani, Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, State Representative Sylvia Luke, Chair of the House Committee on Finance, State Representative Ryan Yamane, Chair of the House Committee on Health, Human Services, and Homelessness, State Representative Daniel Holt (District 29), Honolulu City Council Member Radiant Cordero (District 7), and PACT Board Chair Mihoko Ito.

Since initiating its charitable efforts spearheaded by the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative in November 2018, the Nareit Foundation and Nareit Hawaii have collectively donated $1.74 million in grants to the following 19 nonprofit organizations statewide.

Parents And Children Together, $30,000 (Dec. 2021)

Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island, $25,000 (Dec. 2021)

Maui Food Bank Aloha BackPack Buddies Program, $20,000 (Dec. 2021)

Zonta Club of Kauai Christmas Fund, $20,000 (Dec. 2021)

Kauaʻi Housing Development Corporation, $130,000 (Dec. 2021)

EAH Housing Hale Nā Koa ‘O Hanakahi, $145,000 (Nov. 2021)

Molokaʻi Baptist Church, $75,000 (Oct. 2021)

Hawaiʻi Literacy, $40,000 (Sept. 2021)

FilCom Cares COVID Vaccination Program, $50,000 (April 2021)

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, $120,000 (Jan. 2021)

Hale O Hawaii, $195,000 (Dec. 2020)

HSTA/Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center, $100,000 (Sept. 2020)

Operating Engineers, Local 3, $20,000 in Face Masks (Aug. 2020)

Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, $50,000 (March 2020)

Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae, $300,000 ($150,000 in Feb. 2020; $150,000 in Dec. 2018)

Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity, $120,000 (Jan. 2020)

Nani ‘O Puna, $100,000 (June 2019)

Na Hale O Maui, $100,000 (Jan. 2019)

Kahauiki Village, $100,000 (Nov. 2018)

The $1.74 million in grants have been funded by REITs operating in Hawaiʻi and have focused mostly on supporting affordable housing projects, while also addressing special programs for families coping with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and their economic welfare.

Nareit Hawaiʻi represents the interests of REITs in Hawaii and their participation in civic, community, and policy initiatives to benefit residents statewide, while also supporting community and charitable organizations that address social issues of importance. REITs are long-term property holders that own, renovate and manage affordable housing projects, commercial buildings, medical facilities, shopping centers, cell phone towers, public storage facilities, and hotels in Hawaiʻi.