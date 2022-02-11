Maui Business

New orthopedic urgent care clinic on Maui adding specialists to meet demand

February 11, 2022, 11:06 AM HST
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

All Access Ortho Maui in Pukalani is expanding services. (L-R): Adam Mays (nationally certified physician assistant with qualification in orthopedic surgery), Dr. Byron Izuka (board certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon) and Tammy Momohara (certified hand therapist). Photos courtesy: All Access Ortho Maui

Hawaiʻi’s ﬁrst standalone orthopedic urgent care clinic, which opened in December in Pukalani, is expanding services with the addition of three medical specialists.

All Access Ortho Maui is adding Adam Mays, a nationally certified physician assistant with an added qualification in orthopedic surgery. He will work at the clinic full-time.

Beginning March 11, All Access Ortho Maui will offer a weekly pediatric orthopedics specialty consultation clinic on Fridays with Dr. Byron Izuka, a board certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Izuka has more than 20 years of experience in the field and is well published.

The clinic also is partnering with Hawaiʻi Hand & Rehabilitation Serviceon O’ahu to provide onsite certified hand therapy and splinting services for patients with chronic conditions or with injuries before or after surgery.  Certified hand therapist Tammy Momohara will travel to Maui once per week to treat patients.

“We are so pleased to be welcomed by the community, and to provide top-of-the-line service from our amazing team members,” said Dr. Gary “Kiki” Takashiro Blum, who opened All Access Ortho Maui to provide immediate, specialized care for injuries that are not severe enough to merit care at a trauma center. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui native Brittni Kimie Peralto Hoeis is the clinic’s lead physician assistant and clinic manager. No appointment is necessary, and the clinic is open to all.   

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mays began his career in medicine in 1989 as a US Navy Hospital Corpsman during Operation Desert Storm. He went on to gain experience across multiple surgical specialties before continuing his training in orthopedic medicine and its surgical sub-specialties.

Mays currently is one of the few physical assistants in the state of Hawai‘i with the certified added qualification in orthopedic surgery. He was the first to be certified in Washington State, where he completed the MEDEX Northwest program at University of Washington School of Medicine.

Working in private practice orthopedics in the outer Seattle area, Mays has extensive experience in clinical, procedural and surgical orthopedics, with expertise in diagnostic imaging interpretation, determining surgical indications and fast-tracking surgical intervention, when appropriate. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dr. Izuka graduated from Aiea High School; received his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Irvine; and attended the University of Hawai‘i John A. Burns School of Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program. He completed a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at the Nemours Children’s Clinic in Orlando, FL.

“As a team, our training and experience cover all aspects of orthopedic urgent care, and we will make every effort to lessen your time away from sports, work or school because of arthritis or injury,” Dr. Blum said.

Core services at All Access Ortho Maui include treatment of fractures, dislocations, tendon and ligament injuries, neck and back pain, arthritis, sports injuries, lacerations, sprains, no-fault and workers’ compensation injuries. The clinic offers onsite x-ray, musculoskeletal ultrasound and the ability to repair simple lacerations, reduce broken bones and dislocations, splint and cast.                                                                                                                                                                 
The clinic is on the second floor above Restaurant Marlow in the Kulamalu Plaza in Pukalani. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekend hours will be added in coming months. Appointments are not necessary but may be scheduled by calling 808-727-8410. For more information, visit aaomaui.com.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui police recover $122K worth of drugs, a firearm, and $13K in cash in Lahaina 2Lahaina theft investigation and subsequent Honoapiʻilani crash ends with truck in ocean 3Plan to set standards for Maui encampment removals debated in committee 4What’s happening at the 16th annual Whale Tales event on Maui? 5Missing Oʻahu man last seen at Maui’s Kahului Airport on Feb. 4, 2022 6Final EA published for Honokōwai Master Plan