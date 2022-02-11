All Access Ortho Maui in Pukalani is expanding services. (L-R): Adam Mays (nationally certified physician assistant with qualification in orthopedic surgery), Dr. Byron Izuka (board certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon) and Tammy Momohara (certified hand therapist). Photos courtesy: All Access Ortho Maui

Hawaiʻi’s ﬁrst standalone orthopedic urgent care clinic, which opened in December in Pukalani, is expanding services with the addition of three medical specialists.

All Access Ortho Maui is adding Adam Mays, a nationally certified physician assistant with an added qualification in orthopedic surgery. He will work at the clinic full-time.

Beginning March 11, All Access Ortho Maui will offer a weekly pediatric orthopedics specialty consultation clinic on Fridays with Dr. Byron Izuka, a board certified pediatric orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Izuka has more than 20 years of experience in the field and is well published.

The clinic also is partnering with Hawaiʻi Hand & Rehabilitation Services on O’ahu to provide onsite certified hand therapy and splinting services for patients with chronic conditions or with injuries before or after surgery. Certified hand therapist Tammy Momohara will travel to Maui once per week to treat patients.

“We are so pleased to be welcomed by the community, and to provide top-of-the-line service from our amazing team members,” said Dr. Gary “Kiki” Takashiro Blum, who opened All Access Ortho Maui to provide immediate, specialized care for injuries that are not severe enough to merit care at a trauma center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui native Brittni Kimie Peralto Hoeis is the clinic’s lead physician assistant and clinic manager. No appointment is necessary, and the clinic is open to all.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mays began his career in medicine in 1989 as a US Navy Hospital Corpsman during Operation Desert Storm. He went on to gain experience across multiple surgical specialties before continuing his training in orthopedic medicine and its surgical sub-specialties.

Mays currently is one of the few physical assistants in the state of Hawai‘i with the certified added qualification in orthopedic surgery. He was the first to be certified in Washington State, where he completed the MEDEX Northwest program at University of Washington School of Medicine.

Working in private practice orthopedics in the outer Seattle area, Mays has extensive experience in clinical, procedural and surgical orthopedics, with expertise in diagnostic imaging interpretation, determining surgical indications and fast-tracking surgical intervention, when appropriate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dr. Izuka graduated from Aiea High School; received his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Irvine; and attended the University of Hawai‘i John A. Burns School of Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program. He completed a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at the Nemours Children’s Clinic in Orlando, FL.

“As a team, our training and experience cover all aspects of orthopedic urgent care, and we will make every effort to lessen your time away from sports, work or school because of arthritis or injury,” Dr. Blum said.

Core services at All Access Ortho Maui include treatment of fractures, dislocations, tendon and ligament injuries, neck and back pain, arthritis, sports injuries, lacerations, sprains, no-fault and workers’ compensation injuries. The clinic offers onsite x-ray, musculoskeletal ultrasound and the ability to repair simple lacerations, reduce broken bones and dislocations, splint and cast.

The clinic is on the second floor above Restaurant Marlow in the Kulamalu Plaza in Pukalani. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekend hours will be added in coming months. Appointments are not necessary but may be scheduled by calling 808-727-8410. For more information, visit aaomaui.com.