Maui County has launched “Maui Nui First,” a community-wide, collaborative effort to support Maui County’s businesses and nonprofits.

The purpose of Maui Nui First is to strengthen the islands’ economy by encouraging residents and visitors to buy local FIRST. A new website and social media campaign encourage people to shop, eat, stay, play and support our Maui County businesses.

Maui Nui First includes:

A Maui Nui Small Business Directory (including shops, restaurants, accommodations, rental cars, entertainment, activities, services and more)

A list of businesses offering kamaʻāina deals

Feature stories of local entrepreneurs

A calendar of events

A link to the countyʻs Volunteer Center with volunteer opportunities for those interested in giving back to the community

Links to various online resources of interest to residents and visitors The County of Maui will also partner with various business organizations and nonprofits in a coordinated effort to support local entrepreneurs.

In June 2020, Maui County launched the highly successful Kamaʻāina First website and social media campaign. Consumers had access to special discounts and offers to encourage locals to support locals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Maui Nui First program replaces Kamaʻāina First and will expand the information and resources available online that would be of interest to both residents and visitors. The goal for this new community-wide initiative is to encourage people to consider local first in their buying decisions.

Maui County’s businesses and organizations may sign up for a FREE listing in the Maui Nui Small Business Directory and/or submit their information for the Events Calendar.

For details and/or questions, go to www.MauiNuiFirst.com/contact. For more information, call the Office of Economic Development 808-270-7415.