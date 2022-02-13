Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 50s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The next west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, peaking at advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, before slowly lowering through Thursday. Another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, peaking near advisory levels Friday. Surf along south facing shores will see a boost late tonight and Monday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the upcoming week, with rough and slightly above normal surf possibly returning by Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com