Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 50s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:46 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:14 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:47 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, peaking at advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, before slowly lowering through Thursday. Another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, peaking near advisory levels Friday. Surf along south facing shores will see a boost late tonight and Monday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the upcoming week, with rough and slightly above normal surf possibly returning by Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
   
