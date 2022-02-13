Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 50s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:46 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:14 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:47 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday, peaking at advisory levels Tuesday and Wednesday, before slowly lowering through Thursday. Another west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, peaking near advisory levels Friday. Surf along south facing shores will see a boost late tonight and Monday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the upcoming week, with rough and slightly above normal surf possibly returning by Friday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 15-20mph in the afternoon.