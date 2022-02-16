Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Department. PC: Courtesy file

Despite dropping COVID-19 case counts, Maui Memorial Medical Center continues to experience its “longest and most sustained” high census, according to a spokesperson with Maui Health.

But a hospital spokesperson notes that the high census is not unique to Maui Health, saying “hospitals across the state are experiencing the same record-breaking census levels,” and reports that it is also “not related to COVID-19 patients.”

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at MMMC decreased to 18 on Wednesday, including two requiring ICU level care (both unvaccinated). This is a marked decrease from the previous omicron high of 56 on Jan. 28, 2022, and below the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August of 2021.

“The MMMC emergency department is very busy, and patients are waiting longer to be seen and to be admitted to the hospital, if required,” said Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda. “If you or a loved one has a medical emergency, please do not hesitate to access the MMMC emergency department. Emergency, critical, life-threatening care is always available, 24/7, and no one is ever turned away.”

MMMC Medical Staff Chief of Staff and ER Physician Dr. Vijak Ayasanonda expressed similar sentiment, saying the hospital is “here to care for you no matter what.”

"We are seeing many patients who have delayed care for either known or unknown chronic conditions and by the time they access care in our emergency department, they are very sick. Please do not wait to see your regular doctor, get your check-ups and screenings. If you have noticed a change in your health, or any signs or symptoms of a potential health condition, please schedule an appointment with your primary care physician right away and avoid a health emergency," said Dr. Ayasanonda.

For individuals who require immediate care (for a heart attack or stroke, for example), they should use the MMMC ER, or call 911 for an ambulance.

Kula Hospital available fore non-life-threatening care

As a reminder, if non-life-threatening care is needed, such as suspected broken bones, wound care, allergies or flu, Maui Health’s Kula Hospital critical access hospital and emergency room is an option for care. The Kula Hospital ER offers x-ray and laboratory services, and can take care of splinting, suturing, and wound care, as well as administer IV fluids and medications. There is a physician on staff in the ER 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Kula Hospital has an on-site laboratory and limited diagnostic imaging capabilities, so you can be treated for broken bones, infections, and other medical needs and health concerns with mostly minimal wait times, according to Maui Health.

The Kula Hospital ER or operator is not able to provide medical advice over the phone. Medical questions should be directed to a primary care physician and insurance questions to insurance carriers.

COVID-19 outpatient treatment offered for mild to moderate disease

Additionally, MMMC is still offering outpatient treatment of COVID-19 positive individuals with mild-moderate disease, who do not require hospitalization.

Self-referrals for treatment are accepted and anyone who may benefit from a COVID anti-viral treatment is encouraged to submit a request online at mauihealth.org/covidtreatments. Several options for treatment are available including oral medications and intravenous infusion. Once a request is received, and the patient qualifies, an MMMC provider will determine treatment based on risk factors including age, underlying health conditions and severity of illness.

For more information, please visit www.mauihealth.org/covid19.