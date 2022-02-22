

















Students from 13 Hawai‘i public schools — including four on Maui — won 36 national media awards during the 2022 Student Television Network National Convention that was held over the President’s Day weekend in Long Beach, CA.

About 3,000 intermediate and high school students across the United States participated in the competition. Due to COVID travel restrictions, about 185 Hawai‘i students from 17 public schools across the state competed via a satellite site at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, which the Hawai‘i State Department of Education helped sponsor.

Maui Waena Intermediate in Kahului won six awards, including three first places in the middle school category for its short film, its Crazy 8’s: short film and its Crazy 8’s: News Magazine. Kamehameha Schools Maui in Pukalani won first place for its music video in the high school category.

Lahaina Intermediate and Kamehameha Schools Maui (middle school) in Pukalani also won awards.

Student Television Network supports, promotes and recognizes excellence in scholastic broadcast journalism, filmmaking and multimedia.

Hawai‘i students participated in onsite media competitions in 20 different categories on Saturday and Sunday. The competitions required a variety of activities, including building an anchor reel and motion graphics and producing a music video, fictional movie trailer, commercial, public service announcement and short film — all under strict deadlines.

“The students and teachers who participated in this rigorous competition definitely represented their schools and our entire state well, and we’re so proud of each of them,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We’re thrilled that our students had an opportunity to share their creativity and digital media skills with their counterparts across the nation. It’s these authentic learning experiences that help develop and build the critical skills needed for our future workforce, in creative media and other high-demand sectors.”

Hawaiʻi schools won 31 awards for work produced during the onsite competitions. Moanalua High School garnered the most prizes, winning nine awards. In separate Student Television Network awards for excellence in filmmaking, Moanalua High School won four awards and Waiakea High School won one award.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in educational workshops sponsored by PBS Hawai‘i’s HIKI NŌ statewide student news program during the convention.

“Year after year, our HIKI NŌ students have made Hawai‘i proud by showcasing their talents on a national stage at the annual STN competition, taking home a disproportionate number awards compared to highly populated states such as California and Texas,” said PBS Hawaiʻi President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “It is gratifying to see the joy on the faces of these students as they compete.”

The winning Hawai‘i schools and categories during convention:

Feature Story (Middle School)

Honorable Mention: Maui Waena Intermediate

Movie Trailer (Middle School)

First place: Aliamanu Middle

Motion Graphics Editing

First place: Maui High

Commercial (Middle School)

First place: Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Third place: Honouliuli Middle

Honorable Mention: Lahaina Intermediate

Commercial (High School)

Third place: Kaiser High

Tell The Story Editing (High School)

Second place: Moanalua High

Silent Film (Middle School)

Honorable Mention: Kamehameha Schools Maui – Middle

Anchor Team (Middle School)

Second place: Maui Waena Intermediate

Short Film (Middle School)

First place: Maui Waena Intermediate

Second place: Honouliuli Middle

Short Film (High School)

Third place: Moanalua High

Public Service Announcement (Middle School)

Third place: Lahaina Intermediate

Honorable Mention: Moanalua Middle

Public Service Announcement (High School)

Honorable Mention: Moanalua High

Commentary (High School)

Honorable Mention: Moanalua High

Action Sports Editing (High School)

First place: Kamehameha Schools Maui – High

Personal Vlog (Middle School)

Honorable Mention: Honouliuli Middle

Honorable Mention: Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Personal Vlog (High School)

Honorable Mention: Moanalua High

Music Video (Middle School)

Second place: Highlands Intermediate

Third place: Maui Waena Intermediate

Music Video (High School)

First place: Kamehameha Schools Maui – High

Third place: Moanalua High

Vertical Storytelling (High School)

Second place: Moanalua High

Multimedia Journalist (High School)

First place: Kauai High

Second place: Waianae High

Crazy 8s: News Magazine (Middle School)

First place: Maui Waena Intermediate

Third place: Kamehameha Schools Maui – Middle

Honorable Mention: Highlands Intermediate

Crazy 8s: News Magazine (High School)

Third place: Moanalua High

Crazy 8s: Short Film (Middle School)

First place: Maui Waena Intermediate

Second place: Honouliuli Middle

Crazy 8s: Short Film (High School)

First place: Moanalua High

Excellence Awards:

Film Excellence – Writing

Waiakea High

Film Excellence – Editing

Moanalua High

Film Excellence – Best Cinematography

Moanalua High

Film Excellence – Best Directing

Moanalua High

Film Excellence – Best Live Action Film

Moanalua High