From left to right: Craig Warren – COO, Hawaiʻii State FCU; Betsy Kim – Director of Corporate Engagement and Government Relations, Salvation Army; Major Phil Lum – Divisional Commander, Salvation Army; Carol Higa – EVP, Hawaiʻi State FCU; Andrew Rosen – President & CEO, Hawaiʻi State FCU. PC: Hawaii State FCU.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union donated nearly $5,500 to The Salvation Army through its holiday Angel Tree Campaign.

Approximately $3,000 was raised through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree online campaign, and an additional $2,500 was donated by Hawaiʻi State FCU through a check donation.

Credit union members and employees fulfilled more than 400 Angel Tree tags for kūpuna, keiki, and those in need during the 2021 holiday season.

“Hawaiʻi State FCU is grateful to its members, employees and the community for their generous support of families in need this past holiday season,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “As more families continue to face challenges as a result of the pandemic, it’s important that we come together to give back in any way we can. We’re proud to support The Salvation Army and their mission.”

Hawaiʻi State FCU branches on Oʻahu and Maui participated as Angel Tree sites between Nov. 15-Dec. 11, 2021. The money raised went towards providing holiday gifts and support to keiki and kūpuna in need.