Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 5-7 5-7 West Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:05 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:21 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:51 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:23 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large west-northwest swell will gradually decline into Monday and then hold through Tuesday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores. The HSA will hold today before dropping below advisory levels later tonight into Monday. Swell directions will shift from 310 degrees today, to 320 degrees Monday, and to 330 degrees by Tuesday. The forerunners of the next large, long period, northwest swell will likely arrive late Wednesday night, quickly building to HSA levels and possibly exceeding HSW thresholds by Thursday.

Surf heights will remain small along east facing shores with background surf heights along south facing shores expected to last through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.