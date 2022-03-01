Maui News

Woman dies, caught in rip current at Koki Beach in East Maui

March 1, 2022, 5:22 PM HST
Koki. File photo, credit: Chris Archer

Rescuers were unable to save the life of a woman who became caught in a rip current at Koki Beach in East Maui on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:03 p.m. on March 1, 2022, about 100 yards from shore.

Fire officials say the woman, who was 20-30 years old, was brought to shore by bystanders who initiated CPR. Fire personnel from Engine 7 and Emergency Medical Response units took over care upon arrival.

According to department reports, ocean and weather conditions were calm with little to no surf.

The woman died, and crews concluded response at 3:18 p.m.

Details surrounding the woman’s place of residence and the type of activity she was involved in at the time of the incident were not immediately available.

*This post will be updated if further information becomes available.

