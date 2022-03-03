Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 03, 2022

March 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:39 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:56 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A deep low pressure system will send a moderate northeast swell that will build across the islands later today and continue through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and, in tandem with the pulse from the northeast, could increase surf to advisory level for north facing shores on Friday. The northwest swell will decline this weekend. A small long-period south swell will taper off through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Pacaso launches in Maui, but some residents want to pull welcome mat  2Safe Travels program ends March 26; assessment underway on indoor masking  3Woman dies, caught in rip current at Koki Beach in East Maui  4Mauiʻs plastic disposable foodware ban is now in effect  5North Shore Oʻahu house collapses onto beach, inundated by powerful winter swells  6Maui Fire Department announces 15 new promotions