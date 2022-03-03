Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 10-15 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:39 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:56 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A deep low pressure system will send a moderate northeast swell that will build across the islands later today and continue through Sunday, peaking early on Saturday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and, in tandem with the pulse from the northeast, could increase surf to advisory level for north facing shores on Friday. The northwest swell will decline this weekend. A small long-period south swell will taper off through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.