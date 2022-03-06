Maui police responded to eight burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 11% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts neither increased or decreased from the week before when nine incidents were also reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Hāna:

Monday, Feb. 21, 12:14 p.m.: 41448 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Friday, Feb. 25, 9:10 a.m.: 1900 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 11:39 a.m.: 3500 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Feb. 25, 12:03 p.m.: 182 Panaʻewaa St., Lahaina. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailea:

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:51 p.m.: 400 block of Hoʻāla Drive, Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:20 a.m.: 155 Wailea Ike Place, Wailea at Wailea Grand Champions Villas. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, Feb. 21, 7:52 a.m.: 105 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku at McDonald’s Kehalani. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, Feb. 25, 10:33 p.m.: 300 block of N Market St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Friday, Feb. 25, 3:14 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna between Smoke Shack and Garden of Eden. Red 1990-1999 Chevy Cheyenne.

Kahului:

Sunday, Feb. 20, 1:10 p.m.: 395 Dairy Road, Kahului at Dairy Center. Grey 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Sunday, Feb. 20, 4:21 p.m.: Airport Access Road / Hāna Highway, Kahului. Grey 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Feb. 24, 8:21 p.m.: 400 block of Kanolio Road, Kīhei. Red 2018 Toyota 4-Runner.

Kula:

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2:25 p.m.: Kula at area of Kula Highway. Blue 2018 Honda Pilot.

Māʻalaea:

Friday, Feb. 25, 6:29 p.m.: 300 block of Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Harbor Shops. White 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m.: 1-100 Makawao Ave., Pukalani. Silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Feb. 20, 11:01 a.m.: 400 block of S High St., Wailuku. Grey 2015 Toyota Rav4.

Sunday, Feb. 20, 7:13 p.m.: Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, Wailuku. Silver 2000 Ford Taurus.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

Friday, Feb. 25, 6:01 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna at Area of MP10. White 1989 Chevrolet pickup.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4:10 p.m.: 100 Pākaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. White 2020 GMC Savana.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:07 p.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Grey 2019 Honda CRV.

Lahaina:

Monday, Feb. 21, 8:29 a.m.: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Lahaina Cannery Mall. White 2018 Isuzu FTR.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1:17 p.m.: 100 block of Kai Hele Kū St., Lahaina. Silver 2015 Nissan Frontier.

Māʻalaea:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8:31 a.m.: 100 block of Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea. Black 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

