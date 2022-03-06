Crime Statistics

Maui Crime Feb. 20 – 26, 2022: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

March 6, 2022, 8:37 AM HST
* Updated March 6, 8:38 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui police responded to eight burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 11% from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts neither increased or decreased from the week before when nine incidents were also reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 22% from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Hāna:

  • Monday, Feb. 21, 12:14 p.m.: 41448 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

  • Friday, Feb. 25, 9:10 a.m.: 1900 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 22, 11:39 a.m.: 3500 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.
  • Friday, Feb. 25, 12:03 p.m.: 182 Panaʻewaa St., Lahaina. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailea:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:51 p.m.: 400 block of Hoʻāla Drive, Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.
  • Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:20 a.m.: 155 Wailea Ike Place, Wailea at Wailea Grand Champions Villas. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

  • Monday, Feb. 21, 7:52 a.m.: 105 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku at McDonald’s Kehalani. Non-residential, unlawful entry.
  • Friday, Feb. 25, 10:33 p.m.: 300 block of N Market St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hāna:

  • Friday, Feb. 25, 3:14 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna between Smoke Shack and Garden of Eden. Red 1990-1999 Chevy Cheyenne.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului:

  • Sunday, Feb. 20, 1:10 p.m.: 395 Dairy Road, Kahului at Dairy Center. Grey 2007 Toyota Tundra.
  • Sunday, Feb. 20, 4:21 p.m.: Airport Access Road / Hāna Highway, Kahului. Grey 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Kīhei:

  • Thursday, Feb. 24, 8:21 p.m.: 400 block of Kanolio Road, Kīhei. Red 2018 Toyota 4-Runner.

Kula:

  • Thursday, Feb. 24, 2:25 p.m.: Kula at area of Kula Highway. Blue 2018 Honda Pilot.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Māʻalaea:

  • Friday, Feb. 25, 6:29 p.m.: 300 block of Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Harbor Shops. White 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Pukalani:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m.: 1-100 Makawao Ave., Pukalani. Silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku:

  • Sunday, Feb. 20, 11:01 a.m.: 400 block of S High St., Wailuku. Grey 2015 Toyota Rav4.
  • Sunday, Feb. 20, 7:13 p.m.: Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, Wailuku. Silver 2000 Ford Taurus.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Hāna:

  • Friday, Feb. 25, 6:01 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna at Area of MP10. White 1989 Chevrolet pickup.

Kahului:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4:10 p.m.: 100 Pākaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. White 2020 GMC Savana.
  • Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:07 p.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Grey 2019 Honda CRV.

Lahaina:

  • Monday, Feb. 21, 8:29 a.m.: 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Lahaina Cannery Mall. White 2018 Isuzu FTR.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1:17 p.m.: 100 block of Kai Hele Kū St., Lahaina. Silver 2015 Nissan Frontier.

Māʻalaea:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8:31 a.m.: 100 block of Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea. Black 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Nāpili:

  • Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:51 p.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Red 2003 Honda CRF 230F.
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update/Located: California woman reported missing on Maui 2Empty ball field in Kahului may be future rehab center for Maui kupuna 384 new senior affordable rental units at Kahului Lani II bring project total to 165 4Full road closure on West Vineyard Street in Wailuku to begin Monday, March 7 5March 5, 2022 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 184 new infections in Hawaiʻi 6Visitor dies during snorkeling trip off Olowalu, Maui