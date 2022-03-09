Maui Arts & Entertainment

Berry, Maui Pops perform Garland Tribute

March 9, 2022, 2:19 PM HST
Broadway star Sara Uriarte Berry performs a Judy Garland tribute with the Maui Pops Orchestra under musical director/conductor James Durham Sunday. PC: Lorne Direnfeld

WAILUKU – Broadway singing star Sarah Uriarte Berry joins the Maui Pops Orchestra in a “Tribute to Judy Garland and Friends.”

The performance is Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s the Castle Theatre.

Broadway singer Sarah Uriarte Berry performs with the Maui Pops Orchestral Sunday, March 13.

Berry has performed in lead musical roles as a singer as Belle in Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast” and Eponine in “Les Miserable.”

She’s also starred in the Royal National Tour of “Carousel” for which she received the Dramalogue Award for Best Actress.

James Durham, the Maui Pops Orchestra music director and conductor, said the musicians are excited about the concert, which will feature 50 to 55 instruments.

“We have a lot of local musicians who want a place to play in an orchestra, so it’s also very beneficial to them,” Durham said.

The concert is also an opportunity to introduce the public on Maui to live symphonic music and provide an educational opportunity for some young Maui musicians.

The members of the orchestra range from high school students to people collecting Social Security, such as Durham who has a wealth of experience and knowledge.

Durham, who works as a volunteer, has a Master’s degree in Performance and Literature from the Eastman School of Music.

He’s also studied at the Aspen Music Festival and Tanglewood Music Festival and was a violinist with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra from 1974 through 1988.

Durham is the recipient of the 2009 Maui County Commission on Culture and the Arts’ Pundy Yokouchi Award for his work with the Maui Pops Orchestra.

Masks are required at the concert. Tickets may be purchased online at mauiarts.org or by calling the ticket office at 808-242-7409.

