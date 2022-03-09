American ballet stars from renowned companies perform Thursday, March 10, at the Castle Theatre.

American ballet stars

KAHULUI – Stars of American Ballet featuring a cast of principal and soloist dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies will be performing Thursday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Castle Theatre. The tour group is founded by Daniel Ulbricht who is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet since 2007. Presenting sponsors include the National Endowment for the Arts. Masks are required. To purchase tickets, call 242-7469 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, go online anytime at mauiarts.org, or stop at the box office during business hours.

Schaeffer portrait challenge

KAHULUI – A statewide juried exhibition of Hawaiʻi artists and their depiction of island people is on exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 19. The gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open during select events Tuesday through Saturday until 7:30 p.m. for select shows at the Castle and Yokouchi Pavilion. For more information, call 808-242-2787. Admission is free.

Morning coffee with blues

WAILUKU – Keyboardist David Fraser who’s often joined by surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, March 9, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 808-250-9555.

Sunset ceremony, Pohai Duo Trio

LAHAINA – Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony Thursday, March 10, between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., followed by entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the Pohai Duo Trio at Fleetwoods. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Night grooves dance

MAALAEA – DJ s Olivia Fox and J Raz host “Night Grooves, ” an LGBT + Monthly Dance Party on Thursday, March 10, from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. at Da Playground Maui. Ages 21+ Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

West at Fleetwoods

LAHAINA – Paul West entertains on the rooftop with a variety of classic rock, country, blues, and original songs at Fleetwoods Friday, March 11, during happy hour from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Chicago blues artist

KIHEI – Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase featuring Chicago blues guitarist Steve Freund touches down on Maui at the ProArts Playhouse Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Freund has worked with James Cotton, Boz Scaggs, Maria Muldaur and Paul Butterfield. Tickets are at ProArtsMaui.com or call 463-6550.

Dancing Strings

WAILUKU – Andrew Molina and friends perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 11, at 6 p.m. It’s Willy Wainwright on violin, James Somera on cajon and percussion, ʻukulele virtuoso Andrew Molina, and Jay Molina on bass and guitar, playing a broad genre of music from Hawaiian to classical. Andrew Molina has performed on the east and west coasts and Tahiti, the U.K., Scotland, Ireland, Austria and China. Tickets at mauicoffeeattic.com or call 808-250-9555.

Kanekoa album release

KIHEI – The Hawaiʻi music group Kanekoa is holding an album release party Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. at ProArts Playhouse at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. The performance featuring the album “Songs From The Great Disruption” is expected to run 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are available at ProArtsMaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Gilliom at Nalus

KIHEI – Maui entertainer Eric Gilliom performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, featured in the film “Get A Job” and in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” is a vituoso actor/singer, performing in various music genres. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Reggae band Ekolu

MAALAEA – The reggae band Ekolu performs at the Da Playground Maui on Saturday, March 12, at 9 p.m. Masks required, except when eating or drinking. Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com. For more information, call 808-727-2571.

Songs of the mountains

WAILUKU – Maui musician Drew Martin performs songs and stories from the West Maui Mountains and valleys that inspired his music. His music is a blend of slack key guitar, Hawaiian, and folk blues. For more ticket information about the performance on Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m., contact the mauicoffeeattic.com or call 808-250-9555.

Bagpipe ceremony

LAHAINA – The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley performs a sunset ceremony Sunday and Monday, March 13-14, from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Broadway singer Sarah Uriarte Berry performs with the Maui Pops Orchestral Sunday, March 13.

Maui Pops Orchestra

KAHULUI – Broadway star Sarah Uriarte Berry joins the Maui Pops Orchestra for a tribute to “Judy Garland & Friends” Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Berry has starred in several Broadway shows and three national tours. The Pops is led by music director James Durham. Masks are required. To purchase tickets, call 242-7469 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or go online anytime at mauiarts.org.

Pfluke at Nalus

KIHEI – Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Reggae band

MAALAEA – The reggae band The Late Ones performs Sunday, March 13, at 8 p.m. at Da Playground Maui. The group, founded in Lāʻie, Hawaiʻi, is based in Gardena, Calif. Tickets at daplaygroundmaui.com For more information, call 808-727-2571.

Tepora, Valdriz

WAILUKU – Monday morning is going to be busy musically at the Maui Coffee Attic. Jason Tepora plays jazz guitar at Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., master lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz joins his band in playing traditional Hawaiian music. Valdriz delivers some history of the steel guitar, an instrument first used in Hawaiʻi that spread to other parts of the world. For more information about the performance on Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m., contact the mauicoffeeattic.com or call 808-250-9555.

Sunset conch, West at Fleetwoods

LAHAINA – Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15-16, between 5:45 and 6 p.m., followed by entertainment from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. by Paul West. West plays classic rock, country, blues and original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Fraser entertains

WAILUKU – David Fraser plays blues on the keyboards at the Maui Coffee Attic in a free performance Wednesday, March 16, at 8:30 a.m. Fraser sings some original songs. For more information about the performance on Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m., contact the mauicoffeeattic.com or call 808-250-9555.

Makia, solo performer

WAILEA – Nā Hōkū Hanahano awards finalist Tarvin Makia performs Wednesday, March 16, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at The Shops at Wailea. Makia, born and raised in Hauʻula, has been performing for decades on Maui and touring the world. He’s performed in bands such as Mele ʻOhana, Tunana da Band and Hapa.

Historic Lahaina tours

LAHAINA – Historic 20-minute tours are given almost daily in Lahaina, the first capital of the Hawaiian Islands. There are daytime and candlelight tours of the Baldwin Home Museum, former home of Dwight Baldwin, a missionary and medical doctor in the 1800s. There are also tours of the Wo Hing Museum, including a former social hall and religious temple for Chinese immigrants. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org The foundation also has a Hale Paʻi Printing Museum, where the first Hawaiian language newspaper was printed. The museum is on the campus of Lahainaluna High School, the first American school west of the Rockies. For information about Hale Paʻi, call 808-667-7040.