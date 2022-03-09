Maui News

Lahaina Cannery welcomes Plantation Museum

March 9, 2022, 8:53 AM HST
* Updated March 9, 8:55 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The historic exhibit is a special tribute to the Old Lahaina Plantation Era

Lahaina Cannery welcomes its newest tenant, the Plantation Museum, presented by Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

This exhibit is a free, self-guided tour with a collection of authentic artifacts from the Maui Plantation Era. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. with refreshments and live music by The Maui Jam Band from 2 to 3:30 p.m. 

“We are so excited to share this exhibit at Lahaina Cannery which also includes historic artifacts from the Pineapple Cannery,” said Theo Morrison, Lahaina Restoration Foundation Executive Director. “We encourage both visitors and local residents to come and admire the Plantation Museum and talk story with the West Maui Community who took part in donating to this special exhibit.”

A pineapple cannery display at the historic exhibit pays tribute to the Old Lahaina Plantation Era

The first Plantation Museum was created in 2010 after the restoration of the Pioneer Mill smokestack. During the eight years of the Plantation Days celebration, residents of Lahaina provided historic information for the Camp Maps from the Plantation Era.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation collected this information and created digital copies of the Camp Maps. These Camp Maps are the most complete and comprehensive maps of plantation workers’ housing locations in the state. You may find this information at the Plantation Museum with an educational video playing throughout your self-guided tour. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Plantation Museum is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations are welcome and are accepted through a donation box located inside the exhibit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Cannery is home to a variety of other retailers and restaurants including: ABC Store, Banana Wind, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, HIC Surf, IPU Island Crafts, Jean’s Warehouse, Jersey Mikes, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Properties Showcase, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Plantation Museum, Safeway, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, Pualani Maui, Salt + Hair, Under the Rainbow, and T-Shirt Factory. 

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1BREAKING: Hawaiʻi’s indoor mask mandate to expire March 25 2Project for 53 luxury homes in Mākena clears hurdle after mixed testimony 3Missing Person: Edward “Kimo” Wendt Jr. 4Retired Judge Richard Bissen pulls papers in bid for Maui Mayor 5Wailea Wednesdays returns to The Shops at Wailea with live pau hana entertainment 6Ekolu kitchen1279 reopens in Kīhei two years after shuttering due to pandemic