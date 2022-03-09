The historic exhibit is a special tribute to the Old Lahaina Plantation Era

Lahaina Cannery welcomes its newest tenant, the Plantation Museum, presented by Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

This exhibit is a free, self-guided tour with a collection of authentic artifacts from the Maui Plantation Era. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. with refreshments and live music by The Maui Jam Band from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to share this exhibit at Lahaina Cannery which also includes historic artifacts from the Pineapple Cannery,” said Theo Morrison, Lahaina Restoration Foundation Executive Director. “We encourage both visitors and local residents to come and admire the Plantation Museum and talk story with the West Maui Community who took part in donating to this special exhibit.”

A pineapple cannery display at the historic exhibit pays tribute to the Old Lahaina Plantation Era

The first Plantation Museum was created in 2010 after the restoration of the Pioneer Mill smokestack. During the eight years of the Plantation Days celebration, residents of Lahaina provided historic information for the Camp Maps from the Plantation Era.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation collected this information and created digital copies of the Camp Maps. These Camp Maps are the most complete and comprehensive maps of plantation workers’ housing locations in the state. You may find this information at the Plantation Museum with an educational video playing throughout your self-guided tour.

The Plantation Museum is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations are welcome and are accepted through a donation box located inside the exhibit.

