Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 8-12 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:45 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new west-northwest swell arriving in the islands later today will build overnight before peaking on Friday. This swell will gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell is expected to slowly lower from late Monday through Tuesday. A small, long-period south swell arriving later today will likely provide a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Small background surf will return along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest, choppy surf to persist along east facing shores into this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.