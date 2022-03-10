Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new west-northwest swell arriving in the islands later today will build overnight before peaking on Friday. This swell will gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell is expected to slowly lower from late Monday through Tuesday. A small, long-period south swell arriving later today will likely provide a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Small background surf will return along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest, choppy surf to persist along east facing shores into this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com