Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 10, 2022

March 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:51 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:45 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 03:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new west-northwest swell arriving in the islands later today will build overnight before peaking on Friday. This swell will gradually lower from Friday night through Saturday night. A slightly larger northwest swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday. Surf produced by this swell may reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell is expected to slowly lower from late Monday through Tuesday. A small, long-period south swell arriving later today will likely provide a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores into Friday. Small background surf will return along south facing shores from this weekend into early next week. Expect modest, choppy surf to persist along east facing shores into this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Project for 53 luxury homes in Mākena clears hurdle after mixed testimony  2“Historic” drought conditions in Maui County accompanied by record low stream flow  3Update/Expired: Maui Flood Advisory until 6:15 p.m.  4BREAKING: Hawaiʻi’s indoor mask mandate to expire March 25  5Wailea Wednesdays returns to The Shops at Wailea with live pau hana entertainment  6Hawaiʻi transitions from daily to weekly COVID data reporting