Maui woman dies in 50 foot fall from cliff in Kaupō

March 11, 2022, 7:23 PM HST
* Updated March 11, 9:31 PM
A 54-year-old woman from Haʻikū, Maui, suffered fatal injuries in a fall from a steep cliff in East Maui, Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m. on March 11, near Mile 31 of the Hāna Highway near Kaupō.

Maui fire officials say units arrived on scene to find medics attempting to provide lifesaving care. The woman was located 50 feet down the cliff face, along a rocky and very inaccessible shoreline, according to department reports.

Fire officials say the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 7, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, AMR medics, and Maui Medivac. Crews left the scene at 4:04 p.m.

