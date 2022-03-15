Maui News
Canoe stolen off the beach from Maui Canoe Club
The Maui Canoe Club is seeking the public’s help with any information on the theft of a six-man outrigger canoe, stolen from the beach in North Kīhei overnight.
Mary Dungans, President of the Manaʻolana Pink Paddlers said the theft also included the big wheel that the canoe sits on.
The single hull canoe is 40 feet long and has a red, white, and blue design.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shelby Richardson at 808-495-3963 or email [email protected]
