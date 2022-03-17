The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 1,092 new cases over the past week, between March 10-16, 2022. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported in a single day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Cases since then have been trending down, and hospitalizations on Maui have followed suit.

COVID-19 weekly case count updated March 16, 2022. PC: state Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.

The latest weekly count includes 122 cases on Maui, 107 on Hawaiʻi Island, 160 on Kauaʻi, three on Molokaʻi, one on Lānaʻi, and 91 out of state. There are 608 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 1,499 “active” cases statewide over two weeks. This is below the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 8.1 cases per 100,000. This is below the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25, and the 412.1 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21, 2022.

Of this week’s 1,092 cases, there are 758 cases identified as confirmed, and 334 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 492 on O‘ahu (+116 probable); 46 on Hawai‘i Island (+61 probable); 99 on Maui (+23 probable); 39 on Kaua‘i (+121 probable); three on Molokaʻi; two on Lānaʻi (-1 probable); and 77 Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (+14 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,368, with 14 new deaths reported over the past week.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases dropped to 14. The countyʻs test positivity rate is now 3.6%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 2.3%.

Statewide, with data through March 16, there are 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show five people in the ICU for COVID-19 statewide, and two COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of 9 a.m. on March 15, 2022, the latest data available, there are 15 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. This includes six vaccinated (including one boosted), and nine unvaccinated. Of the 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations, none are in the ICU, or on a ventilator.

March 15, 2022. PC: Maui Health

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through March 15, 2022, an estimated 2,823,360 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 546,857 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 84% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 76.8% have completed two doses; and 38% have had a third dose. On Maui, the DOH reports that 78% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 70% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 38% with additional doses.

Of the 25,818 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 46 cases. This is followed by Kīhei with 43 cases, Kahului with 33, Makawao with 24, Haʻikū with 19, Lahaina with 16, and Kula with 13 cases. Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Spreckelsville, and Hāna in East Maui had 0-10 cases over two weeks.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 238,764 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 25,818 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 884 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 618 on Lāna‘i and 24,316 on Maui.

There are 25,818 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 3,974 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 29,792.

To date, there have been 1,354 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 998 on Oʻahu, 133 in Maui County, 182 on Hawaiʻi Island, 29 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online