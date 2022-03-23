At the Hispanic Heritage Resource Fair, MEO will be collecting new or gently used long-sleeve shirts as part of National Farmworker Job Program’s Long-Sleeve Shirt Drive. Courtesy photo

In conjunction with the Mexican Consulate visit to Maui, the Hispanic Heritage Resource Fair will be held Saturday, March 26, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The resource fair features a diverse group of community groups that will provide information about employment, banking, legal issues, Medicaid and more. There also will be music and a food truck.

Participating community groups include Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO), Legal Aid Hawaiʻi, Educational Opportunity Center at UH-Maui College, SNAP, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union, Adult Dislocated Worker Program, County of Maui Workforce Investment Board, Women Helping Women, Maui Puerto Rican Association and Alu Like.

The resource fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MEO, 99 Mahalani St. The Mexican Consulate will be at MEO on March 26 and 27. All appointment slots have been filled.

Multiple divisions of MEO will be on site, including Enlace Hispano, provider of translation and acculturation services; National Farmworker Jobs Program, whose clients receive training and financial support to improve their lives; and MEO Employment Services.

MEO Human Resources officials will also be on hand for on-the-spot job interviews for assorted openings at the 57-year-old nonprofit, part of the national Community Action Partnership network that works to reduce poverty. Many who have appointments to visit the Consulate may have the documents needed to facilitate the hiring process.

MEO also will be collecting new or gently used long-sleeve shirts as part of NFJP’s Long-Sleeve Shirt Drive, which runs nationally from March 26 to April 2. The shirts will be given to farmworkers to protect them from pesticides and heat-related illnesses. They should be long sleeved, a light color and made of natural fabric.

A drop box for the shirts is located outside the Community Services department offices at MEO.

For more information about the Fair, call Enlace Hispano at 808-243-4320.