File photo by Wendy Osher.

In-vehicle road testing will resume starting this Monday for learner’s permit holders seeking driver’s licenses for passenger vehicles, according to a county Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing announcement Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DMVL since Feb. 23 had a modified driver’s license basic skills test. The modified testing will end today, and state and county offices are closed Friday in observance of Prince Kūhiō Day.

All county DMVL road testing stations — Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi — will resume in-person testing Monday.

Road testing is administered only by appointment.

Road tests are for learner’s permit holders seeking driver’s licenses for Class 3 vehicles, which are passenger vehicles less than 18,000 pounds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For road testing appointments, call (808) 270-8080 for most of Maui island. Hāna residents can call (808) 248-7280. Appointments can be made on Molokaʻi by calling (808) 553-3430 and on Lānaʻi by calling (808) 565-7878.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For commercial driver’s license skills testing appointments, call (808) 270-7363.

Also, the DMVL announced that starting April 1 it will begin issuing electric foot scooter registrations.

A permanent registration fee of $30 is now required by Hawaiʻi state law and passage of a Maui County ordinance earlier this month.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All electric foot scooter fees are deposited into the Bikeway Fund.